Dazzling Classical Guitarist Performs in Lincoln City, Oregon on Aug 29

Published 08/21/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's a bit of old Europe and passionate musical exotica on the central Oregon coast next week, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts the Oregon coast debut of classical guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan on August 29.

Fresh from solo performances in St. Petersburg, Russia and Sicily and Mantova, Italy, the Boston-based musician's solo concert is entitled Music of the East and West. This performance will take place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center as part of Aaron’s Route 101 East West Tour that has him performing in Oregon and Northern California.

In this one-night event, international guitar virtuoso Aaron Larget-Caplan, whom the Washington Post called “a riveting artist whose musical styling begs immediate attention”, will explore the exotic serenades and dances of the Iberian peninsula with Spanish and flamenco masterpieces by Isaac Albéniz, Esteban Sanlucar and Pascual Marquina; the inevitability of life found in the push and pull of the ocean tide by United States composer Kevin Siegfried; re-imaginations of American popular songs and lullabies from the Japan by Toru Takemitsu (collaborator with Akira Kurosawa) and a rarely heard masterwork by Keigo Fujii.



An avid solo and chamber music performer, Aaron’s performances combine the traditional expressivity with contemporary passion. A gifted speaker and teacher, Aaron has an ability to connect with audience allowing both the traditional and new repertoire come to life.



Born in Oklahoma and raised in Colorado, Aaron Larget-Caplan was recently appointed to the faculty of The Boston Conservatory and the University of Massachusetts Boston. He discovered the classical guitar at age 16, following a few years of electric guitar that included or climaxed with playing along with Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Doors in his bedroom. A lover of history and the idea of self, Aaron quickly made the switch to classical upon being introduced to the instrument in a high school Spanish class. After listening and much practice he graduated from the New England Conservatory having studied with David Leisner and Eliot Fisk. Following the Conservatory Aaron studied for seven years with Russian master pedagogue Dmitry Goryachev and flamenco with Juanito Pascual. Besides guitar, Aaron enjoys organic food and espresso, and searching out hot springs.

This Thursday night central Oregon coast concert is a real steal: tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, on sale now at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Or, call 541-994-9994, and make your reservations over the phone. Visa and MasterCard are accepted.



You can find more information about Aaron including his recordings, videos and upcoming concerts at www.AaronLC.com. Learn more about the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and its ongoing schedule of classes, concerts, gallery exhibits and other events, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

