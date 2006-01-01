Gettin' Your Chowder On at Big Central Oregon Coast Cook-Off

Published 09/22/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Prepare ye, all ye lovers of fine fishy concoctions: prepare to dazzle your palate and say a lot of “yums.”

The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City just announced the date for its 10th Annual Chowder Cook-Off, returning to Tanger Outlets in Lincoln City on November 8 and 9. Here, it's a battle for the best chowder around, as bundles of professional chefs from the Pacific Northwest duke it out – in the culinary sense. You'll also find live music, local beer, wines, kids activities and a Native American Heritage celebration.

Things start at 11 a.m. on that Saturday, November 8, running until 4 p.m. Restaurants from all over this region will compete for the title of best chowder and the People's Choice Award. Winners will be announced just before the end of the event – and attendees will be the ones voting.

Returning will be the live music as it proved so popular last year. This year's group is the Ivie-Meziere Trio and Mark Alan. Local beer and wine will be available Saturday from Rusty Truck Brewing and The Wine Cellar at the Eventuary.

On Sunday, the fest of fishy fun goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids and celebrate Native American Heritage Month courtesy of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Activities include tribal dancers and drummers, hands-on Native American crafting, and a tribal storyteller.

Not to worry, there will still be plenty of chowder to sample to complete your Oregon coast experience.

Admission to the cook-off is $5 for a one-day pass, which includes a tasting size portion of each chowder and unlimited access to daily entertainment and activities. Tanger Club members receive 20% off admission if they show their card and kids 12 and under get in free. On both days, desserts and sweets are available for purchase from My Petite Sweets and Captain Dan's Pirate Pastry Shop. Local clamming expert Bill Lackner will be on-site to teach you how to catch your dinner. Door prizes will be given away and attendees can enter to win a grand prize package from Tanger Outlets.

The Lincoln City Culinary Center hosts four annual cook-offs: Jambalaya, Fish Taco, Wild Mushroom, and Chowder, each featuring some of the best chefs in the Pacific Northwest. For more information and the Chowder Cook-Off contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org

