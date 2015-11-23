Mix of Chill, Snow and Sun for Portland, Oregon Coast over Holiday Week

Published 11/23/2015 at 10:45 AM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – A mix of freezing temps, some snow and yet lots of sun is in the works for the holiday week for northwest Oregon, the coast range and the Portland area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is telling Thanksgiving travelers to be careful in some parts of the state, but look for a very sunny Oregon coast throughout the entire holiday weekend, albeit a chilly one. (Above: wintry skies above Cannon Beach).

After Wednesday will be drier, although still cold.

The first serious cold snap of the season is expected to arrive over Tuesday, with below normal temperatures lingering through Thanksgiving and into the weekend. Snow levels will start above 4000 feet but by the end of Tuesday they will drop to 1500 to 2000 feet, possibly dropping some snow and slush in the coast range and the higher elevations of Portland.

“This may be low enough to affect some coast range passes as well as the Cascade foothills,” the NWS said. “While snowfall amounts may vary, early Thanksgiving travelers planning a trip across the coast range or into the Cascades should prepared for winter travel conditions.”

The worst areas are expected to be south of Eugene on Tuesday night.

Showers taper off late Tuesday but rapidly falling temps could mean some black ice in Portland, the I-5 corridor and the coast range. The NWS said the thermometer may have trouble rising above 40 during the day for much of northwest Oregon – except the coastline, where it's expected to stay warmer than inland.

Cold and blustery weather, coupled with east winds from the Gorge, will create a windchill factor into the 20's for much of the region, especially Portland.

Snowfall amounts in the coast range are expected to minimal, but black ice at night may create driving hazards to and from the beaches.

However, once you're on the Oregon coast, you'll find it sunny and warmer than inland from Thursday through Sunday. While still chilly in the lower 40's, Portland will not get as high. Mostly cloudless skies are expected along the coast over that time, as well as Portland.

