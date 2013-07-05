Modern Jazz Graces Central Oregon Coast on May 10

Published 05/07/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City will feature some jazz you can truly dig: a sextet called Tunnel Six.

Tunnel Six performs on May 10 at 7 p.m., but starting off the evening is the Relay For Life Art Bra Fund-raiser, open from 5-7 pm in the Chessman Gallery of Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Hailing from a variety of cities in the U.S. and Canada, the group was formed when its members were attending the International Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music at the Banff Centre in Alberta in May 2009. Though the band was formed by chance meeting, the musical chemistry between the band members was immediately evident from the first notes they played. The band unanimously agreed that the group should pursue as many future performance and recording opportunities as possible. Within three weeks, the band members felt as though they had already been playing together for years. The efforts of Tunnel Six during the workshop culminated in several performances and an extensive recording session in the facilities at the Banff Centre.

Now, the band is on tour with six musicians: Chad McCullough, trumpet (Seattle), Ben Dietschi, saxophones (Toronto), Brian Seligman, guitar (Toronto), Andrew Oliver, piano (Portland), Ron J., bass (Halifax) and Tyson Stubelek, drums (New York).

Since its inception, Tunnel Six has composed a substantial amount of new music and performed it across Canada and the U.S. The group has completed three cross-continental tours across Canada and the U.S. including many urban centers and rural communities. Their debut album “Lake Superior” was released in the spring of 2011 on Seattle based Origin Records and distributed within Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

A new live album recorded in Canada and the U.S., “Alive,” was just released.

Tunnel Six connects to a broad spectrum of audiences through the strong and intuitive storytelling elements of their compositions and improvisations. Accessibility, a broad palate of expression, and an organic narrative quality are some of the driving characteristics of the group’s approach to composition and performance.

Tickets to the May 10 performance of Tunnel Six are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, and free for youth 12 and younger. To purchase or to learn more, call the center at 541-994-9994. Doors to the LCCC auditorium, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, open at 6:30 pm with the show set to begin at 7 pm. Snacks, wine and beer are sold separately, by the crew of LCCC volunteers.

