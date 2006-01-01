Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Cannon Beach, Seaside in May: Oregon Coast Spring Preview

Published 04/14/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – Food, art, wine, music and then there’s that whole beach thing. This is what fills up the north Oregon coast throughout May, with a lot more going on than you might expect. The towns of Cannon Beach and Seaside have plenty happening, but so does the very northern tip of the Oregon coast: Astoria. This May preview features all three. (Photo above: a typical moody spring day at Cannon Beach)

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

May 2, 9, 16, 23. Skillets: Bistro Style Dinner Show. A unique cooking class where you learn while you eat, featuring no-fuss recipes good for any night of the week and entertaining guests too. Skillets is $59 per person and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. 6-8 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

May 4-5. Spring Unveiling Weekend. The Cannon Beach Gallery Group invites you to experience the unveilings of spectacular art for the spring season in galleries all over town. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2539.

May 4-23. Live theater: “Butterflies Are Free.” Play by Leonard Gershe about a young blind man leaving home for the first time. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. May 13 and 27. 7:30 p.m. May 17. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

May 5. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

May 9. Lecture: Joanne Rideout of Coast Community Radio. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

May 11. Seaside Kids Free Open Swim. 1-2 p.m. Sunset Pool. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

May 11. Rock ’n’ Swim. 8-9:30 p.m. 50 cents with Resident's Card, $2.50 for non-residents. Sunset Pool. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

May 15. North Oregon Coast Symphony. Performing “French Connection.” 7 p.m. $10, children 12 and under free. North Coast Family Fellowship. 2245 N. Wahanna Road. Seaside, Oregon. 503-436-0936.

May 19. Elementary School Beach Walk/Run. Run amid beautiful local scenery including Haystack Rock on this popular out and back course. Afterward, enjoy a light lunch, music, awards and random prizes. There is a 5K or 10K run, 5k walk or 1 mile kids’ run. 9:30 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2294.

May 19. Seaside Wine Walk. Three downtown locations sell commemorative wine glasses and check ID’s. The glasses are required ($10 each), the ID bracelets are free (if you’re over 21)! Participants are given maps indicating in which business each winery is located, and also tells a little about the winery itself. 3-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon.

May 20. Chef’s Night Out. More than 20 chefs from Cannon Beach and surrounding communities will be showcasing their specialties. Tickets may be purchased from the Children’s Center, Bruce’s Candy Kitchen and at the door. 6-8 p.m. $40. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1040.

May 25. Live music: Beth Willis and Todd Chatalas.  Willis is a staple along the Oregon coast with her soulful, gutsy approach. 7:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

May 25-28. Palette Puddlers Art Show. 207 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

ASTORIA

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 3-6. “The Real Lewis and Clark Story.” Presented by the Astor Street Opry Company. How the Finns discovered Astoria. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

May 5. Lower Columbia March For Babies Event. 5 and 10K runs. Start under the bridge at the Maritime Memorial Park. 8 a.m. 10 Bay St. Astoria, Oregon. www.marchforbabies.org.

May 6, 13, 27. Live music at the Fort George Brewery. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

May 12. Historic Preservation Fair. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Astoria Event Center. 894 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5183.

May 12. Mother’s Day Tea and Scones and Tour of the Flavel House. 1 p.m. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

April 12. Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

April 13, 20, 27. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com

May 18. North Oregon Coast Symphony. Performing “French Connection.” 7 p.m. $10, children 12 and under free. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center. 1651 Lexington Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-0910.

May 19-20. North Coast Chorale. Jazz and gospel. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. CCC Performing Arts Center. 588 16th St. Astoria, Oregon.

May 19. Wine Maker’s Dinner. Featuring the wines of Turley. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 20. Lewis And Clark National Historical Park Lecture Series. Visitor Center Netul River Room. 1 p.m. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

May 26-27. Memorial Day at Fort Stevens. Celebrate freedom and our veterans. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 583-861-1470. visitftstevens.com/index.php.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST from Cannon Beach, Arch Cape


[CaRP] Can't open remote newsfeed [404].
Cannon Beach, Oregon Virtual Tour, Beaches Blog - on the Oregon Coast, Arch ...
Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Arch Cape, on the Oregon Coast: downtown Cannon Beach, natural attractions, beaches, all in a detailed tour with dozens of Oregon coast pictures, visitor information, landmarks

Fun and Odd Coastal Science: Phenomenon of Ocean Burps - Cannon Beach Virtual...
Beachcombers around Cannon Beach may spot a brownish mass of wood and grassy matter from afar, but up close is a small treasure chest of natural oddities
Recent Pleasures of Cannon Beach, Oregon: Wowing Photos
That last run of summer that brought tons of warm weather deep into October carried with it some extraordinary sights around Cannon Beach
What a Difference Seasons Make on Oregon Coast, Hug Point
It could well be the poster child for Oregon coast geologic oddities.
N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside
The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday
Indian Beach (and Goonies Rock)
Ecola State Park, lighthouse, surfer beach, mysterious lighthouse, more
Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach: Viewpoints of Ecola State Park: Tillamook Head ...
Nicknamed "Terrible Tilly," the lighthouse can best be seen from Ecola State Park's viewpoints on its southern end
Northern Cannon Beach, Views of Chapman Point
Occasionally, the tide is low enough to wander into Crescent Beach, where you'll find some intriguing sandstone rock structures
Cannon Beach Downtown Second Street View, Ecola Creek
At the end of Second Street, in the heart of Cannon Beach's downtown, the street gives way to this pretty viewpoint and access to the beach
Cannon Beach Midtown - Haystack Rock Landmark
Head into ?midtown? Cannon Beach and you?ll find the most commonly used access to these remarkable seastacks; geology of Haystack Rock
Hug Point Tour: geology, waterfalls, history
A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, grotto-like tide pool

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

 

 

 