Published 04/14/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – Food, art, wine, music and then there’s that whole beach thing. This is what fills up the north Oregon coast throughout May, with a lot more going on than you might expect. The towns of Cannon Beach and Seaside have plenty happening, but so does the very northern tip of the Oregon coast: Astoria. This May preview features all three. (Photo above: a typical moody spring day at Cannon Beach)

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

May 2, 9, 16, 23. Skillets: Bistro Style Dinner Show. A unique cooking class where you learn while you eat, featuring no-fuss recipes good for any night of the week and entertaining guests too. Skillets is $59 per person and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. 6-8 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

May 4-5. Spring Unveiling Weekend. The Cannon Beach Gallery Group invites you to experience the unveilings of spectacular art for the spring season in galleries all over town. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2539.

May 4-23. Live theater: “Butterflies Are Free.” Play by Leonard Gershe about a young blind man leaving home for the first time. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. May 13 and 27. 7:30 p.m. May 17. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

May 5. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

May 9. Lecture: Joanne Rideout of Coast Community Radio. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

May 11. Seaside Kids Free Open Swim. 1-2 p.m. Sunset Pool. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

May 11. Rock ’n’ Swim. 8-9:30 p.m. 50 cents with Resident's Card, $2.50 for non-residents. Sunset Pool. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

May 15. North Oregon Coast Symphony. Performing “French Connection.” 7 p.m. $10, children 12 and under free. North Coast Family Fellowship. 2245 N. Wahanna Road. Seaside, Oregon. 503-436-0936.

May 19. Elementary School Beach Walk/Run. Run amid beautiful local scenery including Haystack Rock on this popular out and back course. Afterward, enjoy a light lunch, music, awards and random prizes. There is a 5K or 10K run, 5k walk or 1 mile kids’ run. 9:30 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2294.

May 19. Seaside Wine Walk. Three downtown locations sell commemorative wine glasses and check ID’s. The glasses are required ($10 each), the ID bracelets are free (if you’re over 21)! Participants are given maps indicating in which business each winery is located, and also tells a little about the winery itself. 3-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon.

May 20. Chef’s Night Out. More than 20 chefs from Cannon Beach and surrounding communities will be showcasing their specialties. Tickets may be purchased from the Children’s Center, Bruce’s Candy Kitchen and at the door. 6-8 p.m. $40. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1040.

May 25. Live music: Beth Willis and Todd Chatalas. Willis is a staple along the Oregon coast with her soulful, gutsy approach. 7:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

May 25-28. Palette Puddlers Art Show. 207 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

ASTORIA

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 3-6. “The Real Lewis and Clark Story.” Presented by the Astor Street Opry Company. How the Finns discovered Astoria. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

May 5. Lower Columbia March For Babies Event. 5 and 10K runs. Start under the bridge at the Maritime Memorial Park. 8 a.m. 10 Bay St. Astoria, Oregon. www.marchforbabies.org.

May 6, 13, 27. Live music at the Fort George Brewery. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

May 12. Historic Preservation Fair. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Astoria Event Center. 894 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5183.

May 12. Mother’s Day Tea and Scones and Tour of the Flavel House. 1 p.m. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

April 12. Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

April 13, 20, 27. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com

May 18. North Oregon Coast Symphony. Performing “French Connection.” 7 p.m. $10, children 12 and under free. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center. 1651 Lexington Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-0910.

May 19-20. North Coast Chorale. Jazz and gospel. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. CCC Performing Arts Center. 588 16th St. Astoria, Oregon.

May 19. Wine Maker’s Dinner. Featuring the wines of Turley. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 20. Lewis And Clark National Historical Park Lecture Series. Visitor Center Netul River Room. 1 p.m. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

May 26-27. Memorial Day at Fort Stevens. Celebrate freedom and our veterans. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 583-861-1470. visitftstevens.com/index.php.

