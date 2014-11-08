N. Oregon Coast Canoe Adventure, More Nature Walks

Published 08/11/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – Guided nature hikes and canoe adventures, oh my. Indeed, these scintillating bits of summer fun are on the menu on the north Oregon coast, as the North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) provides more of the guided nature hikes through parts of Seaside, and Warrenton and the city of Seaside offers one final canoe adventure.

Discover the Mill Ponds: Family Fun NCLC happens August 17. Katie Voelke and Melyssa Graeper lead you around the Mill Ponds in Seaside for a morning of exploration and adventure. Use nets and buckets to find out more about the abundant life in this beautiful coastal pond. This is a great program for kids of all ages. It starts at 11 a.m.

On August 20, it's the Dune Geology Walk: Summer on the Land NCLC, running from 10 a.m. to noon. You meet at the Yeon Property, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, near Warrenton.

Local geologist Tom Horning takes you for a walk on well-established trails beneath a canopy of pines that were planted in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. After visiting the Yeon House and nearby lake, you will leave the trail and explore to the edge of the forest, where everyone will examine changing plant communities, the evolution of dune soils, and how all that is related to dune sand invasion over the last 100 years since jetty construction on the Columbia. Wrap up at the interface of land and sea with a final stomp through vast stretches of dune grass to the beach and a stroll back to the starting point.

Two more Summer on the Land nature events happen on the north Oregon coast in September. The Skipanon Forest Paddle is on September 7, and the an exploration of Stanley Marsh in Seaside after dark happens September 12.

Cost is free for the Summer on the Land series, but you must register ahead of time at www.nclctrust.org. (503) 738-9126

August 22 brings the Guided Canoe Adventure to Seaside, through the Sunset Empire Park & Recreation District. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Don't forget to bring some sunscreen, water bottle and a camera. Cost is $30 and $20 for residents. Meet in the lobby at Sunset Pool, 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com

More about Seaside and Warrenton below, and at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted