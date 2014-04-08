Business Workshop on Oregon Coast is Intensive but Relaxing

Published 08/04/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – A new kind of business seminar for entrepreneurs comes to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, one with a decidedly different way of helping those who want to make working for themselves work out much better.

It's called the Conscious Entrepreneurs, and it's put on by Seaside Yoga on September 26 through 28. Event organizers hope to attract people from around the Northwest who are looking for new ways to invigorate and sustain their businesses – but do so in this relaxing, self-reflective atmosphere of a beach town.

The event will consist of a series of programs by established professionals that will provide attendees 21st century tools and techniques for growing their business. The focus will be to help entrepreneurs develop a more profitable business model by deepening their relationship to their work. Along with experiential teachings for developing and growing a business, attendees will have opportunities to share wisdom and best practices with other business owners and have time to relax and renew in the splendor of Seaside’s natural environment.

One of the keystone activities of the event will help entrepreneurs name and claim the deeper value of their work by coming into right relationship with the soul of their business. “Right relationship” with one’s business sets the stage for the blossoming of everything else - just like any other long-lasting relationship. Participants will glean insights into their creative genius, gain new observations about what makes them unique, who they are best called to serve and the keys to accessing their full power in their great work

Many of these newer kinds of “conscious entrepreneurs” work in a wide range of businesses that often are breaking barriers in some way.

The three-day event cost is $395 and does not include accommodations – although attendees do qualify for discounts. Discounted “Plus One” tickets are available until September 1. For more information or to purchase a ticket for this event, visit www.soulofyourbusinessevent.com. 503-791-1622.

More about Seaside below and at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour and Map.

More About Seaside, Oregon hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles