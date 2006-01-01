Oregon Coast Whales Updates: Carcass Buried, Killer Whale Sightings

Published 04/16/2014

(Oregon Coast) – The big whale in Seaside that had caused such a media circus is buried, while Orcas are being spotted on the central Oregon coast. (Whale burial photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The 41-foot gray whale that washed ashore in Seaside Tuesday was buried early this morning by City of Seaside crews. Workers began at 5:30 a.m. and were done by 9 a.m., said Seaside Aquarium manager Keith Chandler.

The whale was a full grown adult male. Dr. Debbie Duffield, coordinator for the Northern Oregon Southern Washington Marine Mammal Stranding Network, and Jason Hussa, Seaside Aquarium aquarist, took tissue samples from the whale to test for toxins.

Unfortunately, the whale had been dead long before washing ashore, so the cause of death could not be determined.

More on that discovery here. Giant Gooey, Smelly Whale Washes up on N. Oregon Coast

In the world of living whales, Killer Whales have been seen in abundance along the central Oregon coast this month. This time, it began earlier than usual. It generally starts to happen a little later in April.

They normally are only seen in that 100-mile stretch between Florence and the Lincoln City area. You don't see them on the north coast.

Members of the Newport Chamber spotted a few recently, and some locals in Yachats snapped some amazing shots of what they described as an unusually large pod of Orcas gunning around the waters there.

These killer whales are a bit of a mystery. They are what are known as “transient” whales, meaning whale experts don't really know where they come from. They’re also more predatory, living off seals and baby Gray whales.

More on these whales here, and how to spot them. - Oregon Coast Killer Whale Season Kicks Off Early

