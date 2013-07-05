Excellent Bird, Wildlife Sightings on North Oregon Coast Right Now

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently released some tips about fun and fascinating creatures to spot along the north Oregon coast this month. The forests surrounding areas like Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Oceanside and Pacific City are literally coming alive right now. (Above: Sea lions at Oceanside)

ODFW said to look and listen for neo-tropical songbirds like warblers in forests with hardwoods. Carry binoculars, the agency said, and be prepared to look up as these make their nests quite high.

At Fort Stevens State Park (above), ODFW said the viewing bunker at parking lot “D” at Trestle Bay is making a great showing for waterfowl, shorebirds and other water birds. Spring is when these birds prepare to migrate and often gather in huge numbers at this north Oregon coast park.

East of Astoria, ODFW said the Twilight Eagle Sanctuary has more going on than eagles. Songbirds are hitting the marshes there, as are newly hatched ducklings and goslings. The sanctuary is along Highway 30.

Not far from there, Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area has been brimming with elk, ODFW said.

“Best viewing times are from 9:00 am to about noon each day,” ODFW said. “Visitors should start near the main viewing area and along Hwy 202 to observe larger herds of females and young. The older bulls are usually found near the west viewing area, and some of them have already shed their antlers.”

Other wildlife to watch for include songbirds near the viewing area feeders, coyotes in the fields, and bald eagles perched high in trees or soaring along Fishhawk and Beneke Creeks.

Further south, in Tillamook County, Netarts Bay has been seeing a lot of black brant and other waterfowl. Also look for sea ducks, diving ducks and tall wading birds like blue heron and great egrets.

In Oceanside, stellar sea lions are hanging out in great numbers on Three Arch Rocks – which is a national refuge.

You'll need binoculars or other optical aids.

ODFW said whimbrels have also returned to the Tillamook County area, a larger shorebird you'll find in the pastures of Tillamook County, but also along the Bayocean Spit near Oceanside.

