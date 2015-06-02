N. Oregon Coast Great Backyard Bird Count a Varied Event

Published 02/06/2015

(Astoria, Oregon) – You could say, Valentine's weekend is for the birds at the former home of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

On February 13 to 16, it's the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fort Clatsop, which includes a special speaker on the subject of the Oregon coast's fine feathered friends.

From that Friday through Monday, visitors to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop can learn about participating in the count, record bird numbers in the park and make plans to count birds in their own backyards. Binoculars will be available for loan within the park during this event.

Along with the actual bird counting activities, the park has planned four days of bird-related opportunities. A “pink heron scavenger hunt” will be on-going using the Netul River Trail along the Lewis and Clark River. A “Birds of Fort Clatsop” display is in the visitor center lobby.

On Saturday, February 14, Mike Patterson will lead a birding walk starting at 9 a.m. in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center lobby. Although leashed dogs are welcome at most of the park’s outdoor programs, dogs are not allowed at this morning walk.

You will want to dress for the weather. The walk is wheelchair accessible although non-motorized users might need assistance for about 200 yards.

Also on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, look for a bird-themed children’s crafts, face-painting and education corner, all available in the visitor center.

Every third Sunday of the month, Fort Clatsop has its speaker series, beginning at 1 p.m. It's an opportunity to meet scholars, authors, and artists. Join the conversation and be inspired by history, people and culture. This forum is presented in the Netul River Room of the Fort Clatsop's visitor center and they are free of charge.

Continuing the birding fun, on February 15, the lecture will be by Josh Saranpaa, Wildlife Rehabilitator from the Wildlife Center of the north Oregon coast. Some of the center’s education birds will be at the program such as an American kestral, common murres, a rhinoceros auklet, and northern fulmars. This program will cover some of the dangers that wildlife face in this region, the work of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast and how people can help local wildlife.

Josh Saranpaa has been volunteering with the wildlife center for seven years. When he was 18, he earned his Wildlife Rehabilitators License from the state of Oregon. Now he is the full-time Assistant Director at the wildlife center. Sue Stacy, a Seaside teacher, has been serving as one of the wildlife center’s vital volunteers for over two years. Both of these presenters enjoy learning about, caring for, and sharing about local wildlife.

For 18 years, the Wildlife Center of the North Coast has been a helpful resource when people find sick or injured wildlife. The non-profit center aids all indigenous wildlife, has a wildlife hospital, and provides off-site education programs.

This event happens at the Netul River Room at the National Park facility. All other events are at other sections of Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-4424. http://www.nps.gov

