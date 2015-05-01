South America and Birds at Central Oregon Coast Events

Published 01/05/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – A trip to South America's “Cone” by way of the central Oregon coast and a fun-tastic birding trip are on the agenda in Newport this month, with two events put on by the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists group. (Photo above: Plush-crested Jay. Photo credit Kevin Jones.)

The first comes up next week on January 15. Conrad Willett will give a talk on "Natural History of the Southern Cone of South America."

The Southern Cone is the southernmost part of South America around and south of the Tropic of Capricorn. It includes all of Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay and parts of Paraguay and southern Brazil. Conrad's presentation includes photos of scenic landscapes, dramatic waterfalls, plants, animals, and historical sites in Chile, northern Patagonia, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists event starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free. For more call 541-265-2965.

A couple of days later, on Saturday, January 17, it's time to hit the outdoors of the central Oregon coast. That day the group boasts the "Birding Field Trip at Beaver Creek State Natural Area." Brian Fowler, Oregon State Park's Visitor Experience Specialist, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip.

Heavy winter rains fill the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek, attracting hundreds of ducks including Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. The surrounding woodlands harbor Northern Flicker; Hairy Woodpecker; and mixed flocks of chickadees, kinglets and winter warblers.

The group is sending out an open invitation to the public to attend this free event. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m at the Welcome (Visitor) Center one mile east of Ona Beach and HWY 101 on North Beaver Creek Road. The field trip will last two hours. For the Beaver Creek Trail Guide and Birding Checklist visit this link. For more info, call 541-961-1307.

