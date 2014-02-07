Best Beaches of Oceanside, Pacific City, N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/02/2014


(Pacific City, Oregon) – What are the best beaches of the Three Capes Loop? (Or Three Capes Tour, as it's often called). Sometimes, the answers are full of the unexpected, and the 25 miles of the Three Capes Loop has such wowing moments aplenty.

The answer to this question all depends on your criteria, however. Do you prefer soft, sandy beaches that go on for quite a while? Do you like hidden, rocky areas to explore?

There's a lot crammed into this one little short stretch, and there's a little bit for everyone.

The biggest stretches of pristine strands are around the Pacific City area, starting from Neskowin, momentarily interrupted by a river, and then several more miles of really soft, caressing granules – which include the varied and dramatic Cape Kiwanda. Kiwanda is probably the king of capes on the Oregon coast, with a myriad of wonders and geologic curiosities set around various soaring dunes.


You can hike most of the ten or so more miles from the northern end of Cape Kiwanda until you reach Cape Lookout, with stunning and hidden Tierra Del Mar (above) being especially peaceful. The mind-blowing headland of Lookout features five long miles of hiking trails around its length, and then more hiking trails downward to Cape Lookout State Park.

Along the Three Capes Tour, between Tierra Del Mar and Cape Lookout, is Sand Lake Dunes Recreation Area, which is a prime spot for ATV's and camping.


Cape Lookout State Park also features plenty of camping, and more sandy areas to walk along hand-in-hand. These dead-end beneath the headland's north face in some fascinating rock structures to explore. A few more miles north of there you'll find the southern end of the fishing mecca of Netarts Bay and then Netarts and Happy Camp, where clamming and long stretches of sand rule again.

From here it's a short drive or walk to Oceanside, where things get really interesting. The main beach of this tiny and somewhat secretive town is watched over by Maxwell Point, and there's plenty of rocky structures to play around on at lower tides. But the most the fascinating feature is the tunnel going through the little headland, where you find an endlessly engaging beach full of basalt blobs to explore. There are caves, massive colonies of starfish, and more here. Best of all: you're often alone on this little beach (which is sometimes called Tunnel Beach or Star Trek Beach).


The best of this area may not be beaches at all but wild, soaring cliffs – which include a lighthouse. Cape Meares is the final headland on the Loop and boasts not just amazing views but a lighthouse and a tree oddity called the Octopus Tree. On a clear day you can see some 40 miles northward to Manzanita, as well as alternate and astounding views of Three Arch Rocks and other landmarks. It's jaw-dropping.

Even more on this area at the Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Pacific City Virtual Tour, Map.

 

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 