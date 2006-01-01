N. Oregon Coast Beer Fest So Big It Needs Two Weekends, Three Towns

Published 10/16/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) - A massive beer festival is beginning this weekend on the north Oregon coast – so big it requires three cities and two weekends. The towns of Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria are the epicenter of the North Coast Beer 101 Weekends, which start this weekend and continue over into the following weekend, October 25 through 27. (Above: Fort George Brewery in Astoria).

The first of the North Coast Beer 101 Weekends festival starts this Friday, October 18 and runs until Sunday.

As its number of breweries continues to grow, Oregon’s north coast is gearing up to become one of the Northwest’s next great beer destinations. The communities of Astoria-Warrenton, Seaside and Cannon Beach bring together beer enthusiasts to join the fun with two weekends of sudsy events. Taste the Beer 101 brew crafted for the occasion by Astoria Brewing Company, Fort George Brewery, Seaside Brewing Company and Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse. Meet the brewers and beer icons, learn about Oregon’s brewing history, enjoy beer dinners and get great deals on lodging.

Events include tasting trays, tap takeovers and beer-food pairings at north coast restaurants and brew pubs, as well as educational talks on proper glassware, the history of brewing in Oregon and more.

There are behind the scenes and tastings at Seaside's U Street Pub on both Saturdays and Sundays of the fest. This Saturday features a lecture about the correct glassware for beers at Fort George in Astoria.

John Foyston of The Oregonian gives a talk on the Oregon beer history at Astoria's Wet Dog Cafe on Friday, October 25. He also hosts a Brewers Dinner at Seaside Brewing.

Beer tours include transportation for one of two 4.5-hour tasting tour routes October 19, 20, 26 and 27. Tickets cost $55 and must be purchased in advance; limited to 25 participants. Get details at http://visittheoregoncoast.com/north.

There is the Ale of Two Cities Tour in Seaside and Cannon Beach, bringing you to the Wine & Beer Haus, The Lumberyard Rotisserie & Grill and Seaside Brewing. The tour begins at 12:30 p.m. at Astoria’s West Mooring Basin parking lot and returns at 4:40 p.m.

For more information about the North Coast Beer 101 Weekends, call the Seaside Visitors Bureau at (888) 306-2326. http://visittheoregoncoast.com/north.

More about Astoria at the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map. More about Seaside at the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map, and more about Cannon Beach at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

