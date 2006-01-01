Oregon Coast Picks for the First Week of August

Published 07/31/2012

(Oregon Coast) – A major heatwave is on the way, and that's just the tip of the iceberg for the floodgates of fun happening on the Oregon coast as August begins.

Ever been to a rock opera ballet in Florence? How about an outdoors farmers market in Yachats or a street dance in Rockaway Beach? Ever been Shanghaied in Astoria, learned about crabbing in Lincoln (photo above) or attended a woman's-only surf clinic in Seaside? All these – anCityd other surprises – are lurking on the beaches this coming week.

Florence

August 3. Cinderella: A Rock Opera Ballet. Ballet Fantastique presents an original version of Cinderella, where the ball is a 1964 prom. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 3-4. Ultimate Louisiana Party. Featuring Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor, plus reggae, soul and other live music and vendors. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cecils’s Dirty Apron. 912 North Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon. www.wix.com/UltimateLouisianapar/ty.

August 3. Crabbing clinic. Local expert Bill Lackner leads a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay. 8 a.m. Meet on S.W. 51st next to Mo’s Restaurant. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

Rockaway Beach

August 4. Rockaway Beach Street Dance. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

August 4-5. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

July 12-September 8. Live theater: “Shanghaied In Astoria.” This is the 28th season for the musical melodrama. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and some Sundays. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

