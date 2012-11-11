Astoria, Oregon in December: Coastal Holiday Preview

Published 11/11/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Astoria, Oregon) - It's the end of the year - at the end of the Oregon coast. December shows up with plenty of holiday fun and frivolity in Astoria, and here is just a sampling.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Didgeridoo Reiki Hea. Join Thom Dickerson for a very special tonal meditation. 1:30 p.m. RiversZenYoga. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

December 1-2. Little Ballet Theater Nutcracker Ballet. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astoria High School. 1001 W. Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-1971.

December 2. Community Free Day and Canned Food Drive. Supporting the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbia River Maritime Museum. 1792 Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2323. www.crmm.org.

December 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. Live theater: “Scrooged In Astoria.” “Shanghaied in Astoria” meets Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this holiday tradition. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

December 7-9. Starving Artist Faire. Enjoy live music performed by local bands while scouring the many booths offering sparkling jewelry, unique photography and much more. Santa will be there too! $2 suggested donation benefiting the Astor Street Opry Company and canned goods accepted for the Clatsop County Food Bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Friday 7-10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Star of the Sea School Auditorium. 1411 Grand Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104.

December 15. Reader’s Theatre: “The Legend of the Christmas Rose.” A children’s story about a secret garden that blooms deep in the forest once a year, by Selma Lagerlof. Adult $12. Student, senior, military $8. 2 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

December 15-23, 26-30. Flavel House Museum Plum Pudding and Tea. 2 p.m. Flavel House. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

December 16. Santa and His Band Come to Town. Featuring the North Coast Symphonic Band, conducted by David Becker. Pre-show and a special appearance

by the North Coast Chorale directed by Denise Reed. Adults $10. Students $8. 12 and under free with ticket. 1:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

December 22. Live music: “Christmas in the Northwest.” Renowned pianist Mike Strickland and his quartet present a holiday show of classic Christmas songs. Joining Mike on this festive evening is award-winning jazz vocalist Greta Matassa. $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

December 31. Teen Scene Sane & Sober New Years Eve Party. All ages. 8 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

