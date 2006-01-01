N. Coast in April: Astoria Events Preview

Published 03/13/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – April still sees plenty to do up on the very northern end of the Oregon coast. Astoria keeps up the heat through this often rainy part of spring with lots of wine tasting, theater, music, historic lectures – and the big wine and crab festival.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

April 6. Spring Wine Tasting. Those winter months are behind us and time to start thinking about lighter cuisine along with lighter wines. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

April 11-13, 18-21, 25-28. Live theater: “The REAL Lewis and Clark Story (or How the Finns Discovered Astoria).” Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.astorstreetoprycompany.com.

April 13. Southern Oregon Wine Tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

April 13. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

April 13. Arts & Experience Auction. Dinner and auction to benefit Clatsop Community College and its students. 5:30 p.m. $75. Astoria Golf & Country Club. 33445 Sunset Beach Lane. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-338-2306.

April 19. CASA Celebration. The annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Celebration is a benefit to support advocacy for abused and neglected children. Buffet dinner and silent auction, music, great company. 6-9 p.m. Loft @ the Red Building. 20 Basin St. Astoria, Oregon.

April 21. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. This month’s topic is “Gifford Pinchot: The Making of an American Conservationist” with historian and author Joseph Blanco. 1 pm. Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

April 25. Lecture: Historic Preservation: The Original Sustainable Building. Part of the Ales & Ideas lecture series sponsored by Fort George Brewery and Clatsop Community College. 7 p.m. Fort George Taproom. 426 14th St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-338-2335.

April 26-28. Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Coastal cuisine, arts, crafts, live music, beer and wine. $5-$10. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.oldoregon.com/events/entry/astoria-warrenton-crab-seafood-wine-festival.

April 27. Wine Dinner. Featuring the award-winning wines of Zerba Cellars from Walla Walla. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

