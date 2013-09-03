Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Tiny Alien Creature Lands on Oregon Coast

Published 03/09/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – To the untrained eye, they look like odd little soap bubbles in the sand. Put them in water, and they often come alive again and can look like those alien attackers in the video game Crysis. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium and Tiffany Boothe)

Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe found quite a few of them again recently on the beaches of the north Oregon coast. The little gelatinous critters are called comb jellies – or sometimes known as sea gooseberries. They are stunning in the water – and outside of it.

“These large (3 cm) comb jellies are washing ashore in Seaside,” Boothe said earlier this week. “They may not catch your eye while stranded on the beach, but once submerged into sea water their beauty is revealed. What looks like bioluminescence is actually cilia (small hair-like structures lining the outside of the comb jelly) refracting light.”


The sea gooseberry has two tentacles, which are about three times longer than the body of the critter. These are lined with colloblasts – a specialized adhesive cell that helps snag food for the comb jelly.

They only live about four to six months.

Periodically, Boothe has been able to bring them back to life by putting them in sea water back at the Seaside Aquarium.

“But once in salt water this beautiful and graceful jelly begins to move, pulsating the small cilia that line the outside of the jelly,” Boothe said. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



More from Seaside below:

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted