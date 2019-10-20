Central Oregon Coast: Florence, Yachats Events Preview

Published 10/20/2019 at 5:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, pretty much right in the middle of this shoreline, Florence and Yachats present some intriguing possibilities for October and November. A load of music, theater, art and even some mind-bending science come into play – along with extra fun doses of the holidays and Halloween. (Above: Stonefield Beach in Lane County).

October 26. Offshore Aquifers and Fresh Water Security. There are vast reservoirs of freshwater beneath the ocean floor globally. Do some exist off the beaches of the central Oregon coast? Todd Jarvis of Institute of Water and Watersheds, OSU, will address this question, and more. 6 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.



November 7. Yachats Big Band Dance. Listen, dance or both to the swingin’ sounds of this 17-piece band. $5. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. www.yachatsbigband.com. 541-547-3626.

November 8 – 11. Yachats Celtic Music Festival. This 3-day festival includes more than a dozen musical acts, workshops and presentations, dancing, jam sessions, food, and beer and whiskey tastings. Throughout Yachats, Oregon. http://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/.

November 21. 7th Annual Cape Perpetua Land-Sea Symposium. Aimed at promoting local stewardship efforts and raising awareness about current research being conducted within the Cape Perpetua nearshore and adjacent watersheds. Food and drinks will be served. A free event for all, RSVP now. Yachats Commons. Yachats, Oregon.

November 28 - January 1. Yachats Winter Celebration. A host of cozy holiday events for over a month. More announced soon at yachats.org. Yachats, Oregon.

Florence

October 25 - 31. Scare-C.R.O.W. “Freak Show” Haunted Maze. Something just isn't right about the performers. One by one, humanity has been drained from the traveling troupe, until all that is left is utter darkness. They want YOU to join them in their macabre celebration under the tent. 6 p.m. C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts, 3120 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon.



October 27. Ada Grange Annual Halloween Party. Spooky fun with all the ghosts and goblins. Refreshments will be provided by the grange; a costume parade at 1:30 pm and prizes galore. Family friendly so everyone from babies to seniors. Ada Grange, 10 miles out Canary Road, 82457 S. Canary Rd. Westlake, Oregon.

November 1 – 10. Mamma Mia! Begins on a Greek island when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon.

November 9. 2nd Saturday Gallery Tour. Offering interactive opportunities to share and celebrate the local arts. This monthly occasion will inspire you and help Florence continue to be a thriving coastal arts destination. During the hours 3 – 5 p.m. on 2nd Saturday of each month, you’ll enjoy great local art, interactions with fellow patrons of the arts and artists, receptions, refreshments, live entertainment and community. Throughout Florence, Oregon. 2ndSaturdayGalleryTour.com.

November 11. Florence Veteran’s Day Parade. This parade is put on for the entire community to thank veterans and active duty military for the sacrifices they have made and are continuing to make to ensure our freedoms. Grand Marshals for 2019 are our World War II veterans. Parade begins at 2 pm. Old Town Florence, Bay Street. Florence, Oregon.

November 13. Texas Gypsies – Vintage Jazzy Swing. The band mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rockin-swingin guitars, slappin upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, classy and fun sound. 6:15 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon.

