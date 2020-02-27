WinterFest Warms Up N. Oregon Coast With Three Days of Music

(Nehalem, Oregon) – Winter takes a decidedly fun ‘n funky turn on the north Oregon coast in early March, as the Nehalem Bay hosts another year of WINTERfest and three days filled with tons of tunes. Country rock, a tribute to The Eagles and one of the Pacific Northwest’s major contributions to the jazz world are on the menu this time around, with the little town of Nehalem gushing forth the entertainment on March 6 – 8.

WINTERfest has been its own little mini-storm on the Oregon coast for three years now, each year growing bigger than the last. It features The Marlin James Band, Eagle Eyes, and the Mel Brown Quartet this season. Tickets are available at the venue, 36155 9th St, Nehalem, (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) or TicketTomato.com

The Marlin James Band opens the festival on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. MJB is one of the Northwest’s most requested country/rock bands with accolades from across the country, which includes its hit song That Old Familiar Pain featured on the TV show Supernatural. They perform lots of tasty original music flavored by influential ingredients as diverse as Zack Brown, George Strait, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels, Eddie Van Halen, Merle Haggard, Jason Aldean, and the Rolling Stones. Tickets are $18 (plus ticket fee).





Eagle Eyes, the renowned Eagles tribute band plays Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Eagle Eyes has taken great care and dedication to recreate and honor the distinctive soaring harmonies the Eagles are known for. The four members of Eagle Eyes are all full-time professional touring musicians from Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This band sells-out shows across North America, but general admission tickets are just $29 (plus ticket fee).

The always amazing Mel Brown Jazz Quartet returns to a north Oregon coast stage Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. on March 8. A rig crammed with seasoned jazz men, the group has become a mainstay in the Northwest’s jazz scene since forming at the iconic Jimmy Mak’s jazz club in Portland. In 1999 Brown was inducted into the Jazz Society of Oregon Hall of Fame. Over his diverse and storied career, Brown has performed with Motown legends Diana Ross, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, and Marvin Gaye. General admission ticket prices range from online at $18 to $22.75 at the door, or reserved seating for $23 (plus ticket fee).

The newly remodeled 192-seat Nehalem Performing Arts Center is a fave venue on the Oregon coast, and it is available to rent for plays, concerts, conferences, movies, and other events. It features new, comfortable seating, a large stage with curtain, and professional quality lighting and sound system with an enclosed control booth. For booking information, contact Mary Moran at 855-444-6273.

Staying for the Show?

Overnight accommodations in the Nehalem Bay are some of the most unique around the north coast. Some examples:

Sunset Vacation Rentals has dozens of homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. The agency features cozy bungalows to large homes with vaulted ceilings – from beach funk to cutting edge. There a huge array of amenities, such as vintage appliances, woodstove, DSL, wraparound deck, fireplace, soaker tub or wet bar and more – depending on the home. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Ocean Inn. Ten beautifully appointed units are right up against the beach in Manzanita. All are spacious rooms with high ceilings and a mix of wood and brick. Four apartments are one-bedroom, full kitchen units. Some pet friendly. Each unit has TV/VCR, microwave, futon couches. Other amenities may include oceanside decks, wood stoves, Jacuzzi baths, dishwasher and a garage or carport. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. Just south of town on Tillamook, this is a unique set of vacation rentals: extremely eco-friendly, tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). It’s all set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay. Curious fun fun finds include a disc golf course, fire pit and even dog bath. 7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. shelterednook.com









