Winter Events in Newport, Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast Preview

(Newport, Oregon) – Around Depoe Bay and Newport, it’s more than just the holidays this winter on the central Oregon coast. The area also turns its attention to all the whales migrating past the shoreline with more Whale Spoken Here watching spots than anywhere else in the state. Lots of classical music and vibrant theater occupies the halls of one Newport venue, and there’s a stellar farmer’s market every Saturday.

Here’s a preview of the winter months:

Every Friday, Saturday in December. Sea of Lights. Enormous holiday display on the central Oregon coast. Prepare to be immersed in over half a million colorful lights, music and holiday decorations while exploring the aquarium after-hours. $10, or free with same day paid admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. An incredible variety of nature’s bounty, even in the winter months: meats, honey, fruits, vegetable, salsa, more. 9 a.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. 3rd St. Newport, Oregon.

December 19. Unveiling of 1st Depoe Bay Oregon Historic Film Trail Signage. Part of trail commemorating the filming of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in Depoe Bay. 4 pm between dock 1 and dock 2. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

December 21. The Christmas Show! (And Food Drive). Third annual one-night-only celebration of the Holiday Season. This family-friendly event features Christmas music, live theater, special surprises, hot chocolate, and homemade Holiday cookies. Hosted by musical comedy duo The Tequila Mockingbirds. All seats under $20 (just $15 plus ticketing fees) and your hot chocolate and cookies are included. 7 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, (541) 265-2787. coastarts.org.



December 27. The Lehman Trilogy. From London’s National Theatre comes the story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening – filmed live from the West End and showing at 7 p.m. $17 adult (plus fees). $14 senior (plus fees). $11Student (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, (541) 265-2787. coastarts.org.

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch Week. Volunteers are placed along dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast to help you spot whales. In the Depoe Bay and Newport area: Cape Foulweather, the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Boiler Bay, Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, Newport’s Yaquina Head and Don Davis Memorial Park in the Nye Beach area. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com.

January 11. Met Live in HD: Wozzeck. Berg’s 20th-century shocker “Wozzeck” stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, with music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie, at 10 a.m. $21.50 adult reserved, plus fees, $18.50 senior reserved, plus fees, $10.50, student reserved, plus fees. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, (541) 265-2787. coastarts.org.

January 18 – 19. NSO presents Mendelssohn and Anthea. The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean conducted by Adam Flatt with violinist Anthea Kreston perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor. Maestro Flatt also includes on the program Handel’s Water Music, Bach and Webern’s Musical Offering: Ricercare and Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. $42 Preferred Reserved, (plus fees), $27 Standard Reserved, (plus fees), $10Student / Child (includes fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, (541) 265-2787. coastarts.org.

February 1. Met Live in HD: Porgy and Bess. The Gershwins' modern American masterpiece "Porgy and Bess" has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles, at 10 a.m. Screened live in HD from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, this new production is hosted locally by Paul & Evelyn Brookhyser. $21.50 adult reserved, plus fees; $18.50 senior reserved, plus fees; $10.50 student reserved, plus fees. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, (541) 265-2787. coastarts.org.













