Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Wind Warnings for Oregon / Washington Coast; Snow, Big Waves Early Week

Published 12/10/21 at 5:22 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Wind Warnings for Oregon / Washington Coast; Snow, Big Waves Early Week

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Astoria, Oregon) – Snow in the Coast Range passes, high wind warnings and maybe some dangerous seas: it’s all coming to a Washington or Oregon coast beach or coast range pass near you this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high warning for the entirety of the Oregon and Washington coast for Saturday, in place at different times depending on the region. On Sunday and Monday, there is a good possibility for extremely large waves, maybe even sneaker wave dangers. Then, expect some snow in the Coast Range passes on Tuesday.

Expect wind gusts up around 65 mph in most areas.

“Some damage can be expected from the high winds, especially to signs, tree limbs and power lines,” the NWS said. “Power outages are possible. Drive with extreme caution in the warning area and be prepared for flying debris.”

On the north and central Washington coast, the high wind warning is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning, with south winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

On the south Washington coast beaches and headlands, they’re looking at similar winds, with the warning in effect from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

For the north and central Oregon coast (from Astoria down through Florence), the warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. that day. Similarly, gusts up to 65 mph are expected along the exposed beaches and headlands.

Along the southern Oregon coast – from Reedsport down through Gold Beach and Brookings – the high wind warning is in effect from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 4 p.m. that day. Slightly lesser winds are predicted, with gusts between 55 and 65 mph.

The NWS said the western slopes of the Coast Range should see about two to four inches of rain on Saturday.

Snow levels will again be falling to the upper parts of the Oregon Coast Range, especially on the northern half of the coastline. They stay well above 1800 feet through Monday night, when they’ll fall to that level – which will largely only affect Highway 26 and Highway 18. However, Tuesday you can expect snow above the 1400-foot mark in the coast range highways, which could make things dangerous for much of that day.

Snow levels rise considerably on Wednesday afternoon, but you may get a glimpse of white by the sides of the roads for a day or so on the way to the beaches.

“A deep upper level trough will drop out of the Gulf of Alaska behind the front Sat night and amplify offshore on Sunday,” the NWS said. “Expect snow levels to fall again behind the front with mainly southwest flow, which should maintain a cool and showery pattern.”

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

On the beaches, it could well be a wild one for waves over the weekend and into the early week, with the NWS predicting some extremely large swells out at sea and a long period between them. That long period could spell trouble for beachgoing after the big waves, but so far the NWS has not issued any warnings. The largest action may well be farther out to sea as well.


Mammoth waves in Westport, courtesy Westport Visitors

However, the NWS said that south winds will be picking up and seas will eventually get to 16 to 18 feet at 15 seconds by late Saturday and early Sunday. There’s a good chance seas will build even higher on Monday.

Saturday won’t be a day for hanging around the beaches in any case with those heavy winds. But Sunday and Monday should at least provide some entertaining wave action, if not some dangerous conditions out there. Keep an eye on Oregon Coast Beach Connection for further warnings should they arise.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW







Photos above courtesy Seaside Aquarium

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Rhododendron Fest Returns to Oregon Coast in May, 116 Years in Florence
A much-beloved tradition will make its way back to Florence. Florence events
Geminid Meteor Showers Above Oregon / Washington Coast. But Can You See It?
At their peak on December 13 and 14 with as many as over 60 per hour. Sciences
Wind Warnings for Oregon / Washington Coast; Snow, Big Waves Early Week
Snow in the Coast Range passes, high wind warnings and maybe dangerous seas
South Oregon Coast Town Offers Big Hotel Discounts for Its Winter Wildness
Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend offer 25 percent off if you stay two nights. Lodging news, lodging reviews
Maybe Win Prizes Helping Clean Up Central Oregon Coast Through Surfrider
Winter-long event of cleanups from Lincoln City down through Seal Rock. Newport events, Lincoln City events, Depoe Bay
Warrenton / Skipanon Lighthouse Park Interpretive Center: Oregon Coast Virtua...
A (sort of) unknown lighthouse; marina attractions and history
Kiwanda Coastal Properties - Pacific City
Winter coupons now - 10 perc off vacation rentals or more. Click to see. Pacific City lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Three Capes
So Far, 74 Quakes Off Oregon Coast In Just Over 24 Hours
Swarm of undersea quakes have hit about 300 miles west of Yachats. Marine sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted