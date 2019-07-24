Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 07/24/2019 at 4:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – A summer whale watch weekend on the Oregon coast?

Yes, please.

It may seem unusual that there is a Whale Watch Weekend right in the middle of summer, but in fact this is the eighth annual event happening on July 27 and 28, put on by the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society (ACS). You’ll find it at Boiler Bay State Park in Depoe Bay.

Volunteers from ACS and certified naturalists will be at the famed Oregon coast landmark from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days to help the public look for whales and other intriguing wildlife, as well as provide information on whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.

“No worries about seasickness, this is an eco-friendly shore based whale watch,” said Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President.

In fact, you’ll be observing whales in their natural habitat without causing any kind of disturbance.

A look at what you’ll be able to learn:

What is a cetacean? What are the differences between a dolphin and a porpoise? What is baleen? Which kinds of of whales, dolphins and porpoises are found off the Oregon coast? And what do they eat – and what eats them (as predators)? You’ll get information about the various aspects of nature and mankind that threaten them. And you’ll find out how you can help. These and many other cetacean questions will be answered.

The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon coast are gray whales. Over the weekend, you can hear more about the Pacific Coast Feeding Group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales. Whales are facing many threats and some species and populations are on the verge of extinction. Learn how you can make a difference wherever you live in the world.

It’s an irresistible blend of outdoorsy fun and an educational weekend.

The American Cetacean Society is the oldest whale conservation organization in the world, founded in 1967. The mission of this all-volunteer non-profit is to protect whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats through public education, research grants, and conservation actions. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org. You can also find them on Facebook at American Cetacean Society Oregon Chapter.

