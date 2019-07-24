Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 07/24/2019 at 4:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – A summer whale watch weekend on the Oregon coast?

Yes, please.

It may seem unusual that there is a Whale Watch Weekend right in the middle of summer, but in fact this is the eighth annual event happening on July 27 and 28, put on by the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society (ACS). You’ll find it at Boiler Bay State Park in Depoe Bay.

Volunteers from ACS and certified naturalists will be at the famed Oregon coast landmark from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days to help the public look for whales and other intriguing wildlife, as well as provide information on whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.

“No worries about seasickness, this is an eco-friendly shore based whale watch,” said Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President.

In fact, you’ll be observing whales in their natural habitat without causing any kind of disturbance.

A look at what you’ll be able to learn:

What is a cetacean? What are the differences between a dolphin and a porpoise? What is baleen? Which kinds of of whales, dolphins and porpoises are found off the Oregon coast? And what do they eat – and what eats them (as predators)? You’ll get information about the various aspects of nature and mankind that threaten them. And you’ll find out how you can help. These and many other cetacean questions will be answered.

The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon coast are gray whales. Over the weekend, you can hear more about the Pacific Coast Feeding Group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales. Whales are facing many threats and some species and populations are on the verge of extinction. Learn how you can make a difference wherever you live in the world.

It’s an irresistible blend of outdoorsy fun and an educational weekend.

The American Cetacean Society is the oldest whale conservation organization in the world, founded in 1967. The mission of this all-volunteer non-profit is to protect whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats through public education, research grants, and conservation actions. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org. You can also find them on Facebook at American Cetacean Society Oregon Chapter.

Contact (541) 517-8754 for more information. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Mini Heatwave for Portland, Chilly N. Oregon Coast, Toasty S. Coast
The best weather for the upper half happens during the week: time to play hooky
Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast
This Weekend eighth annual event happening on July 27 and 28 at Depoe Bay. Newport events, Lincoln City events
Seaside's The Cove: N. Oregon Coast Place with Old Secrets
Old history and wild new geology in a spot where you can find yourself alone
Oregon Coast / Washington Coast: Tall Ships Need Help, Museum Makeover, Crabbing
A wide variety of changes and proposed changes. Newport events, Lincoln City
Newport's Agate Beach: Complete Accesses, History, Facts of Central Oregon Co...
Deep history, trails, beach accesses, complete travel tips guide
Free Willy Jump Scene Site on N. Oregon Coast Gets Signage
The latest addition highlights the scenic Columbia River views from Free Willy around Warrenton, Hammond
Great Views of ISS for Pacific NW, Portland and Oregon Coast
The International Space Station will be extra bright on Saturday. Sciences
N. Oregon Coast Motor Lodge Moves Forward: Cannon Beach's Inn at Haystack Rock
From old school to new school, this historic inn travels into the future

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details