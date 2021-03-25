Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Twists, Turns and Surprises of Fall Weather Phenomena on Oregon Coast

Published 03/25/21 at 5:20 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Twists, Turns and Surprises of Fall Weather Phenomena on Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spend 24 hours on the Oregon coast during fall and you may see the entire gamut of weather possibilities.

Case in point: this one particular day in November a few years ago, spent traipsing around Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. There was a consistent state of twists and turns in the things-to-see on autumn day that made for some memorable sights.

It really began early on a Monday in Depoe Bay, as the sun came out during paradoxically stormy conditions, and that bright light and blue sky highlighted the raging ocean and its restless waves. At night, those waves continued their bashing of Depoe Bay, seen in the photo below, where the channel was consistently battered and knocked around, as a drifting fog wandered in and out of view.


Photo at top: The fog would pass. Then return. Pass. Return, and over and over again. Sometimes it flew by quickly and dissipated. Others, it floated slowly by. All the while, mammoth breakers kept lashing at the rocky shelves of Depoe Bay.

The next day – Tuesday - it got nice for awhile, then it became drizzly. On, and then off again. And fogged rolled in periodically. Meanwhile, temps stayed unusually warm for this time of year: around 60 degrees.


Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, it was a bit of all that in the Lincoln City area and more. At that interesting little access at SW 35th street, not too far from Taft and the other chunks of the Nelscott area to the north, sneaker waves were de rigueur here: the unusually large wave was the norm. What is more often than not a rather broad beach with a large mound a ways before the tideline shrank considerably every few minutes as masses of water enveloped it from all direction.


Foggy conditions stayed most of the time as you walked south, towards the Inn at Spanish Head. And occasionally a precarious wave tried to pin you to the cliffs not far away.


Huge chunks of sea foam smothered much of the beach – a sure sign of storm conditions. But on the horizon, there was a silver lining in those thick clouds. Well, pink lining, anyway.


Then, rather suddenly, a tad before 5 p.m., sunset happened. But more importantly, the sunset showed through that distant crack on the horizon. It didn't simply show: it dazzled.

The sky suddenly became fiery and colorful. A surprise sunset on an otherwise off and gloomy day.


After dusk, down at the Siletz Bay area, the streets of Taft had a particularly charming afterglow. The remnants of sunset can last in rather interesting ways in the sky – and the ground – if you know where to look.

That's the upscale lodging Looking Glass Inn lighting up part of the scene.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


Looking Glass Inn

Inn at Spanish Head

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Fireball Debris Over Oregon Coast, Washington, Canada Was SpaceX Rocket
Documented on the Oregon coast, northern California, Idaho, Washington and even in southern Canada. Astronomy, sciences, weather
Twists, Turns and Surprises of Fall Weather Phenomena on Oregon Coast
Spend 24 hours on the Oregon coast during fall and you may see the entire gamut of weather possibilities. Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport
Some Outdoors Events Returning to Oregon Coast
Helping to survey snowy plovers and a famed tidepool class is back. Marine sciences, Newport events, Astoria events, Manzanita events, Oceanside events
Oregon Coast Weather Mystery: Did a Waterspout Drop Fish in Lincoln City?
One of the rarest and weirdest of meteorological encounters is a thing called 'animal rain'
Viewpoints on Oregon Coast With Something Strikingly Different: Langlois, Coo...
This trio of oceanic wilderness by the roadside at Lincoln City, Blacklock Point and Simpson Reef. Bandon, geology, science
Bizarre Rocky Details of Oregon Coast: What's Really Going On
Three areas provide some of the wildest structures: Yachats, Coos Bay and Depoe Bay. Geology, science
Cannon Beach Fat Tire Fest Returns to N. Oregon Coast in April
Cannon Beach Fat Tire Festival takes participants through various beaches of the area. Cannon Beach events
Depoe Bay / Lincoln City's Keystone Vacation Rentals - Oregon Coast Reviews
Does Keystone live up to its reputation? A few typical reviews of the agency and a larger review of the company

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Keywords: Oregon Coast, beaches, Newport, Bandon, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, meteorology