Twists, Turns and Surprises of Fall Weather Phenomena on Oregon Coast

Published 03/25/21 at 5:20 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spend 24 hours on the Oregon coast during fall and you may see the entire gamut of weather possibilities.

Case in point: this one particular day in November a few years ago, spent traipsing around Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. There was a consistent state of twists and turns in the things-to-see on autumn day that made for some memorable sights.

It really began early on a Monday in Depoe Bay, as the sun came out during paradoxically stormy conditions, and that bright light and blue sky highlighted the raging ocean and its restless waves. At night, those waves continued their bashing of Depoe Bay, seen in the photo below, where the channel was consistently battered and knocked around, as a drifting fog wandered in and out of view.





Photo at top: The fog would pass. Then return. Pass. Return, and over and over again. Sometimes it flew by quickly and dissipated. Others, it floated slowly by. All the while, mammoth breakers kept lashing at the rocky shelves of Depoe Bay.



The next day – Tuesday - it got nice for awhile, then it became drizzly. On, and then off again. And fogged rolled in periodically. Meanwhile, temps stayed unusually warm for this time of year: around 60 degrees.





Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, it was a bit of all that in the Lincoln City area and more. At that interesting little access at SW 35th street, not too far from Taft and the other chunks of the Nelscott area to the north, sneaker waves were de rigueur here: the unusually large wave was the norm. What is more often than not a rather broad beach with a large mound a ways before the tideline shrank considerably every few minutes as masses of water enveloped it from all direction.





Foggy conditions stayed most of the time as you walked south, towards the Inn at Spanish Head. And occasionally a precarious wave tried to pin you to the cliffs not far away.





Huge chunks of sea foam smothered much of the beach – a sure sign of storm conditions. But on the horizon, there was a silver lining in those thick clouds. Well, pink lining, anyway.





Then, rather suddenly, a tad before 5 p.m., sunset happened. But more importantly, the sunset showed through that distant crack on the horizon. It didn't simply show: it dazzled.

The sky suddenly became fiery and colorful. A surprise sunset on an otherwise off and gloomy day.





After dusk, down at the Siletz Bay area, the streets of Taft had a particularly charming afterglow. The remnants of sunset can last in rather interesting ways in the sky – and the ground – if you know where to look.

That's the upscale lodging Looking Glass Inn lighting up part of the scene.

