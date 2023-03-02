Nye Beach's Waves Hotel Keeps Making Waves: an Oregon Coast Classic

Published 02/03/23 at 5:59 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) â€“ Nye Beach is one of those Oregon coast must-see's, especially if you're rather new to traveling here. It's a busy place and yet it's not â€“ entirely. Those comely little bricked streets don't see a huge amount of car or foot traffic, but there is some amount of bustling going on between the businesses and delish eateries that line this rather ancient section of Newport. (The Waves Hotel from above, courtesy photo)

The beach is where it's at, however. Parts of it get rather well traveled, certainly right next to the Turnaround, but it's easy to find an access just north or south that results in very few souls around you.

Almost in the middle of all that sits a longtime favorite for generations: the Waves Hotel. It's been a few different names over the decades and garnered a sizable following with its lower-than-average rates and walking distance to all the fun. The Waves Hotel came under new management in recent years and it's created quite a buzz for itself, accentuating (and improving) some of their best amenities, sprucing up the place and offering some newer features that make it a lovely â€“ even cool â€“ addition to Nye Beach as a boutique hotel.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Nye Beach at dusk.

There are some partial ocean view rooms at The Waves Hotel â€“ not right on the water but still making for exceptional vistas and a decent shot at good whale watching (as it sits on a higher elevation). Among its most welcome features is the heated indoor pool, which is saltwater. Not something you see everywhere. And it's especially interesting here as the old natatorium in Nye Beach was the hip thing to do a century ago, just like a lot of places on the Oregon coast. Now, these saltwater public pools are a notable chunk of history, and this feels like an appropriate nod.





This gives way to a hot tub in the corner of the wide-windowed facility, making the pool room a decent place to watch all the different weather â€“ be it shining or raging. To top it all off, there's a heated sauna in there. Not a bad spot to warm up if you've just spent a heavy-duty day engaged in central Oregon coast storm watching.

Also with a wide window on the world: their lounge, a glass-encased sort of atrium-like section. It also makes for great viewing of inclement, tempest conditions, but also provides a monster dose of comfort as the sun shines through and warms you all over.





Each of the rooms offer some nifty basics: coffee-maker, small fridge, robust wi-fi, microwave, a complimentary breakfast and so on. There are pool toys for going bonkers in the warm saltwater, indoor games and puzzles â€“ and the best part for many: it's pet friendly.





Since it's Nye Beach, known as one of the more romantic spots on the coastline, this spot and the Waves Hotel are a perfect match for any kind of hearts-a-thumping getaway. Yet the place thoroughly caters to families as well.

Tread a few minutes north and you'll find the former Jump-Off Joe site at the end of NW 11th. It's not an easy access down, but for the more adventurous it's strenuous fun. Several minutes south is the big Nye Beach Turnaround, your gateway to all things truly Nye Beach. You can keep hiking for a few miles in either direction, bumping into Agate Beach and the majestic, imposing presence of Yaquina Head; or keep going south and you'll encounter the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse (open much of the year) and the intriguing north jetty.

Meanwhile, inside Nye Beach itself, it's a wondrous mix of old Americana and a touch of European feel with those cobblestone streets. A myriad of yummy spots to imbibe or pig out are plentiful here (Oregon Coast Beach Connection can't say enough good things about the Italian of Sorella or the dreamy sandwiches of Cafe Stephanie).

Winter rates can especially low, with two staying in the partial oceanfront rooms for as low as $92. Summer gets into the $300-or-so per night range. The Waves Hotel is at 820 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4661.

Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

