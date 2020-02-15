Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Washington Coast: Tentative Spring Razor Clam Dig Schedule Announced

Published 02/15/2020 at 6:08 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Washington Coast: Tentative Spring Razor Clam Dig Schedule Announced

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Washington Coast) – Springtime brings many more visitors to the Washington coast and the possibilities of razor clam digging. State shellfish managers are looking ahead and have tentatively scheduled razor clam digs on ocean beaches for dates through April. What gets finalized depends on the results of marine toxin tests, which must be clear and show the shellfish are safe to eat.

“We have lots of razor clams on area beaches this year, and we're releasing a tentative schedule to give people plenty of time to make plans to get out and enjoy them,” said Dan Ayres, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) coastal shellfish manager.

WDFW typically announces whether a dig will go forward about a week before the opening, said Ayres.

The tentative razor clam digs, along with low tides and beaches, are listed below.

March 6, Friday, 4:11 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 7, Saturday, 4:59 pm, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 8, Sunday, 6:43 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 9, Monday, 7:25 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 10, Tuesday, 8:06 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 11, Wednesday, 8:46 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 20, Friday 5:27 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 21, Saturday, 6:07 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)
March 22, Sunday, 6:41 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 23, Monday, 7:12 pm, 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 3, Friday, 3:41 pm, 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 4, Saturday, 4:37 pm, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 5, Sunday, 5:27 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 6, Monday, 6:12 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 7, Tuesday, 6:55 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed after noon for April digs -- listed below -- where low tide occurs in the morning.

April 8, Wednesday, 7:26 am, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 9, Thursday, 8:14 am, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 10, Friday, 9:01 am, -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 11, Saturday, 9:50 am, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
April 12, Sunday, 10:42 am, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 13, Monday, 11:39 am, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 22, Wednesday, 7:08 am, 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 23, Thursday, 7:41 am, 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 24, Friday, 8:15 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 25, Saturday, 8:49 am, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 26, Sunday, 9:26 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 27, Monday, 10:07 am, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 28, Tuesday, 10:54 am, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 29, Wednesday, 11:48 am, 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Digging is not allowed before noon for the March and early April digs where low tide occurs in the evening.

Conservation of clams for future generations plays a large part in these schedules as well, as WDFW looks carefully at the stock assessment along the entire Washington coast to determine what numbers should be allowed. How many clams have been harvested already is another factor going into these decisions, and then WDFW authorizes individual digs based on results of marine toxin tests.

Two razor clam digging weekends, in particular, should not be missed, said Ayres.

“The Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 21 and 22, and the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 11 are long-running events that celebrate the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington’s culture and coastal communities,” he said.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from some 600 license vendors around the state.

Ayres reminds razor clam diggers, that anyone gathering clams in April will need a new 2020 license to participate. Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.

“Abundant razor clam populations on beaches are allowing for more digging opportunity this year,” said Ayres. “But, it is important that razor clam diggers be sure to only dig where it is allowed.” Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW’s website.

WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities. WDFW razor clam digs support outdoor lifestyles and coastal economies. More on the Washington Coast.




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Washington Coast: Tentative Spring Razor Clam Dig Schedule Announced
Managers are looking ahead to razor clam digs on ocean beaches for dates through April
Colorful Blobs Again on Oregon Coast, Bringing Some Surprises
West winds brought in their predators and maybe Japanese glass floats. Sciences, S. Coast
Free Crabbing, Clamming, Fishing on Oregon Coast This Weekend
Free fishing, clamming or crabbing around the state, valid Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16. S. Coast, Weather
N. Oregon Coast Museum Talks: Bio Systems, Washington Coast History
Two of the north Oregon coast's history museums dig deep into diverse subjects: Cannon Beach, Seaside events
Great Romantic Spots, Ideas for Amore on the Oregon Coast
Some spots host the power of love a little more than others; some pack an extra punch. Travel tips, S. coast
N. Oregon Coast Fave Shut Down Indefinitely: Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach
Closed until further notice because the only road going into the area has been severely damaged
SOLVE Now Accepting Volunteers for Oregon Coast Cleanup, March 28
364 miles of coastline, with 45 locations needing people to give them a good scrub. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Florence events, S. coast
Disturbing Newport Beach Find Like 'Breaking Bad' on Oregon Coast
An illegal dump on a beach near Newport that was not only disturbingly unsightly but possibly chemically dangerous

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details