Vacation House in Pacific City a Unique Oregon Coast Experience, Distinctive Shape

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Periodically, you may have heard the slam “Were you raised in a barn?”

In the case of one vacation rental house on the north Oregon coast, that could only be a good thing.

Heron's Perch, a unique construct in Pacific City, has a shape typical of Tillamook County farmstead barns, but this one is all class and intriguing décor on the inside, with grand, sweeping designs done in wood and almost futuristic lines. A-frame-like curves inhabit the top tier of the building, but with detailed accents that almost feel baroque. The exterior is appropriately woodsy and rustic in appearance, with an old barn shape clearly evident in the main building, perfect because Heron's Perch sits in a wooded area.

Heron's Perch is aptly named since it's up on high, overlooking the treetops and river joining with the sea.

Was it an old barn transformed into a modern, eye-popping home? Or was it designed with imitation in mind? Impossible to know, but the end effect is rather impressionistic in nature, strongly imparting those old country vibes, but with the Oregon coast just minutes away.

The whole building is rather ingeniously compacted and arranged, with the bottom floor and top floor fully in view of each other. It's up here where bedrooms not only look out on the splendor of where the Nestucca meets the ocean but on the bottom levels do so as well.

There is a large deck out here to take in that refreshing Oregon coast air, but here you get massive wafts of forestland as well. The deck features a barbecue and a hot tub with expansive views.



The whole kit and kaboodle is rented out via Kiwanda Coastal Properties, and you'll find it a little less costly than many other vacation rentals around Pacific City, indeed the Oregon coast as well. One rather outstanding yet truly rustic feature is the wood-burning stove, which is the heat source for the whole place.

It's got three bedrooms and sleeps eight people. One or two dogs are accepted, but you have to clear them ahead of time with a small fee. There's a sizable kitchen, coffee maker, cable TV, dryer, wi-fi, a microwave and more. You're about a mile south of Pacific City in a very secluded area, with a boat launch on the river a little less than a mile away.

You're in the middle of some prime Oregon coast territory, filled with delights known and unknown all close by.

A few miles to the south is sleepy Neskowin, with its stately Proposal Rock (which, believe it or not) you can climb on), and the mysterious ghost forest stumps. These are the few such ancient geological wonders visible mostly year-round, forged not by a sudden drop of an earthquake (as the internet rumor mill persists in perpetuating) but by a slow process that likely took decades. See the real story Explanations of Neskowin Ghost Forest Wrong, Say Oregon Coast Geologists.

Above Neskowin looms the imposing Cascade Head, once a volcano some 30 million years ago.

At the northern end of Neskowin some truly odd, dark sands appear, which are large in size and rather coarse.

Between there and Pacific City sits a very hidden spot known as Winema Beach, with a large blob of a sea stack just up the beach which seems to imitate Haystack Rock in the far distance. This is one fascinating, delightful place.

Around Pacific City itself, you have the endless array of distractions of Cape Kiwanda, which includes a vast landscape of rather alien-looking rock and that towering dune at the top.

Heron's Perch website - Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7212.

