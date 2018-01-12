Two Oregon Coast Almost-Hotspots With Insanely Cool Details

Published 12/01/2018 at 4:59 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – The smallest of places on the Oregon coast can yield the most intense surprises. Details can hide here that will blow the mind, creating some of the more memorable experiences you can have on a beach trip. You just have to poke around a bit: be willing to spot an access or feature and then wander while keeping you eyes open.

Two such locales are an excellent example of places that create this kind of remarkable stream of constant discovery. One is small and not as popular as many Oregon coast burghs, while another is a 20-mile chunk that is engaging beyond belief but somehow still off the beaten path of the maddening crowds.

Treasures Between Yachats and Florence. There's more to this 20-mile stretch than you'll ever imagine, and this is one area where you will want to get a bit lost on purpose. It's filled with jaw-dropping beach after jaw-dropping beach. And almost all quite unpopulated.

One such spot is near Ten Mile Creek. Just a stone’s throw north of the signed entrance to Stonefield Beach and the small bridge over the creek, you’ll find a tiny, unmarked beach access lying behind a patch of gravel on the side of the road. This is actually still part of Stonefield. Take this to find a small hidden beach featuring all sorts of bubble-like and craggy basalt shapes lying in the water and on the shore.

Half the fun is getting there. The pathway takes you along Ten Mile Creek, through almost topiary art-like bushes, and past a comely, calming view with a bench.

Just after that bridge you’ll find a the main parking and access to Stonefield Beach, populated by stones and lots of logs. Once out there, you’ll find the other half of the area is a long stretch of sandy strand.

Some goofy bits of roadside Americana lurk nearby in the form of whimsical wood-carved statues of whales and mermaids and such (about MP 172.) Another unmarked path to the beach sits less than an eighth of a mile south, granting you access to a strand of sand and large basalt slabs.

For more clandestine fun, look for MP 175 and the Big Creek Bridge is nearby. There are unmarked beach accesses on either side, where creekside sandy spots give way to more cobblestones, large logs and small tracts of sand. The southern access is an easier walk as it’s less covered in driftwood obstacles. Lodgings in Yachats - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours





Delights in the Details of Depoe Bay. This tiny is full of little nooks and crannies that are, in turn, full of surprises. Even the most obvious stretch along Highway 101 has little pockets of incredible views that are tucked away just a tad, such as the little park about 100 feet north of the whale statue, where the Spouting Horn often shoots off.

After the main viewing area along Depoe Bay's seawall, you'll find another one just below the bridge, on the seaward side of the highway. From there, the walkway wanders beneath the bridge to the bay and the landward side of 101. This is a better option for crossing the street since 101 here is usually a madhouse of car traffic, but it's also a pleasant walk which can yield its own surprises.

This area is lighted at night and can really come to life in its own way then.

Once down on the bay, you'll find yourself amidst the hustle and bustle of the various attractions as well as the businesses and boats making their living here. Seals and seagulls often take up residence around this diminutive body of water. If you're lucky, you might spot a wild seal doing tricks for scraps of food provided by one of the fish processing businesses just beneath the viewing platforms.





For some seriously stunning secret spots, look for Sunset Ave at the northern edge of town, or South Point Ave just as you leave the southern end of town. Lodgings in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted