Twinkly Holiday at Historic Hughes House on South Oregon Coast's Cape Blanco - Port Orford

Published 12/13/23 at 5:35 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Port Orford, Oregon) – Holidays on the south Oregon coast just got a little more twinkly.

Eight days of Christmas mirth come to Cape Blanco State Park and its Historic Hughes House and Ranch, with two days of tea time on December 15 and 16 and then six days of layered holiday fun from December 17 through the 22nd.

This year's south Oregon coast-style celebration is called “Spirit of Community Christmas.” All events are free.

Festivities begin with the Port Orford Main Street Christmas Teas on the 15th and 16th, said organizers at the Cape Blanco Heritage Society. These are, however, already full booked.

On December 17, the Hughes will feature a concert by local classical group Just Jensens, a woodwind ensemble put together by the sisters in the Jensen family. That starts at 2 p.m.

“Following the musical event, the Hughes House will be open to the public for five days leading up to Christmas,” organizers said.

From December 18 through December 22, the Hughes House is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's a rare glimpse in winter, as the Oregon coast attraction isn't usually open during the season. You'll be able to talk to volunteers and ask questions about the extravagant home.





The Hughes House is a 1898-built, historic, Victorian stunner that was essentially a farmhouse. Patrick and Jane Hughes had a very successful dairy ranch on the property, and after 30 years they commissioned builder Pehr Johan Lindberg to design and construct the comfortable, two-story home.

“The home is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a popular attraction for visitors to the Southern Oregon Coast,” said organizers. “You can learn more about ranch life more than 100 years ago and about the couple’s seven children, one of whom was a longtime keeper at Cape Blanco Lighthouse.”

Also see S. Oregon Coast's Cape Blanco Light Fundraising for 'Dire' Need of Repairs





You can also learn more about Lindberg, the history of this south Oregon coast landmark and more.

Much depends on the weather at temperamental Cape Blanco, said the society's executive director, Rebecca Malamud-Evans. That one possible last-minute addition to the lineup of events.

“I always encourage people to keep aware of local weather reports before venturing out,” she told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “If there is enough interest and the weather cooperates, we plan to have an evening encore event as the lights in the home at night would be enchanting.”

Luckily, Malamud-Evans said, there is shelter from the howling south coast winds here. Cape Blanco is, after all, one of the western-most spots along the entire continental west.

“The pioneer home is in a nestled valley near the mouth of the Sixes River about a mile before you reach the Cape Blanco Lighthouse at its exposed westerly point,” she said.

Just Jensens are a combo of sisters who grew up in the area, performing a mix of contemporary and classical music in unique woodwind arrangements.

See https://www.capeblancoheritagesociety.com/events.html for more



Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Keywords: Cape Blanco holidays, Christmas, Oregon coast news, Curry County, Port Orford