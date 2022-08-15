Three Die in Crash at Gleneden Beach on Central Oregon Coast Highway

Published 08/15/22 at 6:08 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gleneden Beach, Oregon) – Oregon State Police (OSP) report that three people have died in a crash in Gleneden Beach on the central Oregon coast Monday. The crash involved two vehicles and had tied up traffic all day in the area, with the road finally clearing about 5 p.m. (Above: Gleneden Beach near the crash site, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

There has been no other information released on the incident, including the cause or the list of who was involved. It occurred around MP 122, just south of Lincoln City.

All lanes in the area just north and south of Gleneden Beach were closed throughout the day, with detours along other central Oregon coast routes. The main detour did not take motorists far out of the way: Gleneden Beach Loop is a short road that briefly bypasses Highway 101.

There were reportedly long delays today along the road as investigators examined the scene, and then later as crews worked to remove the crash debris.

In this area of the Oregon coast's main highway, there is a passing lane in the northbound lane in between some rather winding stretches of the road. While the cause has not been released, it is a good time to remind visitors to pass with care on this road, especially when the area is packed with other vehicles. PHOTOS OF THE AREA BELOW

