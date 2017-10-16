Highlights of N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County This Month: Food, Music

Published 10/16/2017 at 5:37 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Music and food seems to be the order for fun on the north Oregon coast in the coming weeks, as Tillamook County boasts a number of such events in October and November. A little bit of Halloween fun is provided by a famed local pumpkin patch, and then the highlights of these weeks appear to turn towards a rousing mix of the culinary and the musical.

For the next two weekends, the north Oregon coast has quite the corn maze, and a haunted maze at the end of the month.

The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze boasts the largest corn maze on the Oregon coast. A family-owned biz, it's a 5-acre labyrinth that has a unique design with miles of trails.

It's all located just past the two-mile marker on Kilchis River Rd. and you'll find it open the last three weekends prior to Halloween, including October 21-22, and 28-29. It runs from 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 - 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Haunted Night Maze is on October 28 at dusk to 10 p.m.

The pumpkin patch is authentic, with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos. The cost to go through the maze is $5. A Kid’s Maze (for the younger kids) is also available for $2. The Haunted Maze is $7.

Field trips are also available. Call 503-815-3762.

On Thursday, November 2, there will be music and dinner at Bread and Ocean in Manzanita. The north Oregon coast breakfast hotspot takes on dinner and a show, music will performed by The Julie Amici Trio. The trio features Julie Amici, with Dean Mueller on bass, Dave Flechner on keybaords, and a special guest appearance by Peter Hinsbeeck on Sax. They will be playing their favorite jazz and blues numbers, with a taste of country, and a few new tunes from their Yellow Roses CD.

There will be three choices for dinner: Sheppards Pie, Dover Sole stuffed with Crab, or Vegan Lasagna, beverages are not included. Seating is very limited and advance puchase is highly recommended. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., music at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Contact Bread and Ocean for more information or to purchase your tickets at 503-368-5823. 154 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, Oregon.



October 21. Open Mic. Community open mic for musicians, poets, authors, singers in a supportive, open environment. Donations to support Art Accelerated kids’ art education classes. Hosted by Eric Sappington. Free. 6:30 p.m. Yo Time Frozen Yogurt. 314 Main Av. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-2518 Website

October 28. Brownsmead Flats. They play acoustic music that may be best described as “Crabgrass,” a style they liken to folk/bluegrass with a maritime flavor. 7 p.m. $10. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. www.hoffmanblog.org.



November 4. Rainforest Walk in Tillamook Forest. Grab your raingear (if weather permits) and experience the wonders that the rain brings on a short, family-friendly stroll around the Center. 11:30 a.m. Free. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503.815.6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org

November 11. Take Flight: Barrel-Aged Tasting. Enjoy a cocktail-style event featuring a guided flight of our barrel-aged series including Queen of Hearts, Father of all Tsunamis, Captain of the Coast and the new 2017 release of Mother of all Storms - all paired with tasty, passed appetizers. 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pelican's online store for $45 (not including gratuity). Must be 21+ older. Pelican Pub & Brewery. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com

