Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Somewhat Strange Shipwreck Tale from Central Oregon Coast, near Depoe Bay, Videos

Published 09/02/22 at 8:05 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Somewhat Strange Shipwreck Tale from Central Oregon Coast, near Depoe Bay, Videos

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's truly more to one Oregon coast shipwreck than what it left behind. It's really quite a weird shipwreck tale, and with a fair amount of tragedy as well. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Near Depoe Bay, Boiler Bay is a double-edged sword of scenic wonders and rather extreme dangers. There are two parts to Boiler Bay, really: one is the headland with a large, grassy area and gobs of scenic delights; the other is a tiny, chaotic cove.

It's in that cove area, just slightly north of the state park, where the boiler of the J. Marhoffer lies, often going unnoticed by visitors to the central Oregon coast spot. Yet it's famous enough, and there's plenty of curiosity on what happened there and why it was dropped in that spot.

The J. Marhoffer crashed here in 1910 in a fiery blaze, but not before doing something even more spectacular and even strange: it whirled around in circles by itself, on fire. Once it crashed, the conflagration was visible for miles – and this was a time when horse 'n buggies still ruled the transportation world. Getting to the site took hours, especially in this situation as nighttime had fallen awhile ago.

All had to jump ship just before that boiler exploded, and all but one man survived. For a bit, it circled close to shore while aflame, with no one aboard - a kind of ghost ship that must have been a frightening sight to the men who'd just jumped.

It later slammed into the reefs here, breaking in two. It then did some other bizarre stunts.

There are numerous facts absolutely unknown to the majority of people who look into this. See the full story:

Boiler Bay and the J. Marhoffer Shipwreck: Oregon Coast History Part one of the story of the J. Marhoffer and Boiler Bay at Depoe Bay

Survivors of Shipwreck on Central Oregon Coast: Part 2 of Boiler Bay History (Video) just after the crew made landfall at was then called Big Cove, now known as Fogarty Beach

@oregon_coast_beaches #DepoeBay on #OregonCoast and #Weird #Shipwreck ♬ original sound - oregon_coast_beaches

Boiler Bay's northern cove, where the boiler resides, is extremely dangerous. Do not go down there during winter or even slightly high tides. Only in extreme low tides is the area safe. Several people have lost their lives there, including a teenage couple back in the early 2000s. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Somewhat Strange Shipwreck Tale from Central Oregon Coast, near Depoe Bay, Vi...
Near Depoe Bay, Boiler Bay is a double-edged sword
Rumors, Odd Facts, Fiery to Tragic History of Oregon Coast Headlands
They have tales to tell: Oceanside, Cannon Beach, Coos Bay, Port Orford, Newport, Yachats, Depoe Bay, geology
Sad Tale of Tradewinds Kingfisher: When a Historic Oregon Coast Ship Had to b...
A major part of tourism in Depoe Bay for decades
Chasing A Special Moon Up Highway 101: Oregon Coast Astronomy Adventures
An actual car chase for a story at Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay
Immense Surge in Oregon Coast Orca Sightings Includes Baby Killer Whale
Major sightings all over, but especially Newport / Depoe Bay with an orca calf. Marine sciences, Port Orford, Lincoln City, Coos Bay, Tillamook Bay
Wild 'n Wacky Maker of Monsters in One Oregon Coast Burgh
In Depoe Bay, gargantuan waves that are the cause of constant spectacle
Four Things That Aren't What You Think They Are on Oregon Coast
This coastline contains dramatic, even bizarre truths: Depoe Bay, South Coast, Newport. Geology
Some of the Most Riveting Oregon Coast Views Are Hardest to Find
Outstanding viewpoints along the beaches that you may not know: Depoe Bay, Port Orford, Oceanside, Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted