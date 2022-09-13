Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay

Published 09/13/22 at 5:55 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Two fishermen were stranded aboard a disabled vessel off the south Oregon coast for two days, then rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend. (Photo courtesy US Coast Guard)

The 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. on Friday of a fishing vessel stranded out at sea, some 180 miles off Coos Bay. The 66-foot Lodestar (call sign WDL7067) had lost all means of propulsion, stuck in place during a sizable storm that was battering the region just offshore from the south Oregon coast. Waves 8 to 12 feet and 40-knot winds were knocking the vessel around, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard watchstanders alerted the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), which then diverted course to head for south Oregon coast waters. Arriving at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard crewmembers attached a tow line to the disabled vessel.





The Stratton towed the vessel toward the shore to a point about about 45 miles west of Coos Bay. There, it transferred the towed vessel and the two survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat, manned by crew from the Coos Bay station.

The Lodestar is currently docked in Charleston.





Capt. Stephen Adler, the commanding officer of Stratton, had high praise for those aboard the ship.

“I’m extremely proud of this crew,” said Capt. Stephen Adler, the commanding officer of Stratton. “They showcased remarkable proficiency and seamanship rescuing these two fishermen, who were subject to the perils of the sea, far from land. Yesterday, the crew certainly lived up to her ship’s motto of ‘We Can’t Afford Not To.’” MORE OF COOS BAY BELOW

