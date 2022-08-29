A Stellar Remake, Remodel Hits Next Phases at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 08/29/22 at 5:52 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – A new look, a fresh take, and more of the beautiful, sometimes surreal marine life that make one Newport attraction an ongoing legend. Oregon Coast Aquarium has dived right into its remodeling, beginning its next stages of facelift projects that will include the indoor galleries and its cafe. (Photos courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium)

According to Oregon Coast Aquarium spokesman Courtney Klug, this is now the second phase of the Aquarium's multi-stage redo and improvement work.

“Construction is to be completed in spring 2023, and will give way to gallery improvements and new additions,” Klug said.

Exhibits such as Rocky Shores, Sandy Shores, Coastal Waters and the Aquarium's cafe are going under the knife with general renovations. With Sandy Shores, visitors will see a new touch pool eventually, increasing its capacity to host intertidal species from the Oregon coastline. The Coastal Waters Gallery will feature a new mangrove exhibit.



Another recent addition to the aquarium is this playground area

Alongside the existing galleries, Oregon Coast Aquarium will also construct a new gallery space dedicated entirely to sea jellies – those practically-glowing, graceful favorites for two generations now.

To ensure the safety of visitors during active construction, the Aquarium’s café, Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries will be temporarily closed beginning September 6.

Aquarium admission prices will remain unchanged, and guests will continue to have access to a variety of other exhibits and features; as a non-profit organization, ticket sales and memberships support the care of Aquarium animals along with conservation and rehabilitation efforts.





Completion of these projects is thanks to contributions from major donors, including the State of Oregon, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth's Fresh Markets, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings and Aquarium Volunteers.

To learn more about the Aquarium’s current projects and progress, visit givetoaquarium.org.

