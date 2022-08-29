Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

A Stellar Remake, Remodel Hits Next Phases at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 08/29/22 at 5:52 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

A Stellar Remake, Remodel Hits Next Phases at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Newport, Oregon) – A new look, a fresh take, and more of the beautiful, sometimes surreal marine life that make one Newport attraction an ongoing legend. Oregon Coast Aquarium has dived right into its remodeling, beginning its next stages of facelift projects that will include the indoor galleries and its cafe. (Photos courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium)

According to Oregon Coast Aquarium spokesman Courtney Klug, this is now the second phase of the Aquarium's multi-stage redo and improvement work.

“Construction is to be completed in spring 2023, and will give way to gallery improvements and new additions,” Klug said.

Exhibits such as Rocky Shores, Sandy Shores, Coastal Waters and the Aquarium's cafe are going under the knife with general renovations. With Sandy Shores, visitors will see a new touch pool eventually, increasing its capacity to host intertidal species from the Oregon coastline. The Coastal Waters Gallery will feature a new mangrove exhibit.


Another recent addition to the aquarium is this playground area

Alongside the existing galleries, Oregon Coast Aquarium will also construct a new gallery space dedicated entirely to sea jellies – those practically-glowing, graceful favorites for two generations now.

To ensure the safety of visitors during active construction, the Aquarium’s café, Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries will be temporarily closed beginning September 6.

Aquarium admission prices will remain unchanged, and guests will continue to have access to a variety of other exhibits and features; as a non-profit organization, ticket sales and memberships support the care of Aquarium animals along with conservation and rehabilitation efforts.


Completion of these projects is thanks to contributions from major donors, including the State of Oregon, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth's Fresh Markets, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings and Aquarium Volunteers.

To learn more about the Aquarium’s current projects and progress, visit givetoaquarium.org.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours


Agate Beach Motel.

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, 

Nye Beach Condos & Cottages

Moolack Shores Inn

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Somewhat Strange Shipwreck Tale from Central Oregon Coast, near Depoe Bay, Vi...
Near Depoe Bay, Boiler Bay is a double-edged sword
Cape Kiwanda Almost Had Nuclear Power Plant: Bizarre Oregon Coast State Park ...
The park got its start after a nuke was proposed on the cape
Opportunities to Help Clean Up Central Oregon Coast In September
Volunteers needed Sept 17 and Sept 24 around Newport. Newport events
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Tast...
76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival on Sept 9 - 11
A Stellar Remake, Remodel Hits Next Phases at Oregon Coast Aquarium
Construction is to be completed in spring 2023
Oregon Coast Spots With Wicked Cool Sights - and Rooms to View Them
Incredible views with serious pampering at Yachats, Lincoln City, Seaside. Hotel reviews, lodging
Sharks of Washington Coast / Oregon Coast: Beach Stranding, Research Landmarks
Impromptu dissection at Long Beach and a research pact from Cali to Washington. Sciences
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Bett...
Summer doesn't just keep going, it actually gets better

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted