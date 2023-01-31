6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half

(Oregon Coast) â€“ February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

After all, it's that kind of surprise that can be the most heartbeat-elevating. It is the season for wooing, and affairs of the heart are at the heart of your thoughts lately, n'est pas?

For the northern half of Oregon's coast, you can't really go wrong. Just about anywhere you'll find something that suits your lovey-dovey in some way. Thus, here's a list for those who want to find something new: some six astounding spots in this northern stretch (southern Oregon coast list coming soon). Follow the links to the area's virtual tour to find out more about them, including maps and places to stay.

Anderson's Viewpoint

While it's known as a hotspot for hang gliders to launch off of, Anderson's Viewpoint yields one of the more stunning vistas of ocean and never-ending sky along the coastline, all atop a canopied cliff. There's nothing here that isn't breathtaking: from the pulse-pounding perspective of looking down on everything tidal and oceanic from a few hundred feet up, to the dramatic and gasp-inducing horizon and its fiery sunsets.

About a mile south of the entrance to Cape Lookout State Park, along that winding, forested chunk of the Three Capes Loop, you'll find Anderson's Viewpoint. Look for the marker of Milepost 1. Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours

Southern Cannon Beach's Hidden Charms



Silver Point

Hit the very southern edges of Cannon Beach â€“ even further south than the Tolovana area â€“ and you'll encounter this section of town that at first feels bereft of any beaches or attractions. And that's the point: you want something out of the way. You'll see a handful of streets dead-ending near the ocean, usually with the names of other Oregon towns.

It's here you'll find some deliciously concealed stretches, with usually very few souls around. Among the attractions is are various blubbery blobs of basalt sitting at the tideline, sometimes boasting bundles of tidepools. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Stonefield Beach, between Yachats and Florence

About milepost 172, next to Ten Mile Creek, there's a tiny, cloistered beach access road that's not clearly marked. And therein lies the charm. Called Stonefield Beach, there's the bigger state park entrance and then the less obvious gravel lot and pathway immediately north. This part takes you down a slightly magical labyrinth of creekside bushes, enchanting greenery and then to a freaky, rugged beach with intriguing, colorful blob-like rock structures poking out of the sands. Hotels Near Here - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours

Ben Jones Bridge near Depoe Bay

Along the Otter Crest Road (formerly Loop), several miles south of Depoe Bay, this cajoling road meanders below Highway 101 along mind-blowing bluffs and cliffs. Several spots â€“ all extremely inspirational to hand-holding â€“ sit around here, but a highlight is the Ben Jones Bridge area, about Milepost 130.

Thereâ€™s a mini-turnout to watch the surf go bonkers â€“ and boy, does it ever. Itâ€™s all above a mini-cove of sorts, where oceanic drama is the norm. There's an even more secretive viewpoint on the northern side of the bridge (hint: it's a great makeout spot). Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

Tunnel at Oceanside





You know how sometimes the perfect date is a good, scary movie? How maybe, just maybe, the object of your affection will grab your hand for comfort? Well, here's the Oregon coast travel equivalent.

That mysterious tunnel at Oceanside's Maxwell Point also does the trick, but with the added attraction of amazing natural wonders around you. It's dark and foreboding in there, and one of you two are bound to latch onto the other.

Once you're on the other side, especially if no one else is there, this slightly hidden beach is a perfect spot for a first kiss. Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours

Neskowin's North Side





Most of the westbound streets along the beachfront area of Neskowin are named after other Oregon towns, like Salem, Monmouth and Corvallis, etc. Ride the street running alongside the beach, and about a mile north of the first major curve you'll find a hidden beach access, cloistered nicely between a couple homes. Even before the big curve, there are some accesses that are unbelievably beautiful - and devoid of people.

This northern end of Neskowin is different from the more populated section by the main access. There's something more mystical going on here. Perhaps it's the darker sands near the tideline, which plunges rather abruptly into the surf, making for more spectacular wave action. Perhaps it's just the solitude. Some people say there's a distinct and serene, almost spiritual vibe here that's different than the rest of the coast. Either way, you'll find it magical. Hotels in Neskowin / Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City / Neskowin Maps and Virtual Tours





