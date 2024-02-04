Shore Acres Asks for Volunteers to Clean Up Gardens of S. Oregon Coast Icon

Published 4/02/24 at 8:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – On the south Oregon coast, Shore Acres State Park is one of the state's wildest of treasures, with multiple attractions all crammed into one spot. Yet it has its distinctly civilized part: those dreamy garden areas. (Courtesy Oregon State Parks)

Now, that portion of Shore Acres needs a little help from volunteers, said Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), and it's putting out a call for folks to come and clean up those gardens a wee bit.

A few events happen between April and September where they're asking for help, each on the third Friday of every month. They all start at 10 a.m. and go to to 1 p.m.

“Tasks vary depending on the season and could include cleaning out the pond, pruning roses, trimming shrubs, pulling weeds, mulching, planting and helping to remove invasive species,” OPRD said.

The first happens on April 19 with the clean-out of the pond.

On May 17, it's “Prepare for Summer.” June 21 is a garden cleanup as is July 19. August 16 they will be pulling English ivy, and on September 20 it's a “prepare for fall” event.



Courtesy Oregon State Parks

Sign up for one or more of these events at https://form.jotform.com/ 240225153017140

State Parks and the famed Oregon coast gardens could really use your help.

“Participants should be prepared to travel a short distance on uneven ground and trails to the service site,” OPRD said. “Service will take place outdoors, and volunteers should be comfortable wearing work gloves and using hand tools.”

You'll want to dress for the weather: closed-toed shoes are really a good idea. Wear something that you won't mind getting dirtied up by all that gardening.

“Remember to bring a water bottle, sack lunch and work gloves if you have them (some will be provided if not),” OPRD said.

For more information, contact Ranger Hayward or go to https://form.jotform.com/ 240225153017140.

Courtesy Friends of Shore Acres: the gardens become a Christmas paradise in winter

