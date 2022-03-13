What Seaside is up to for Spring Break: N. Oregon Coast Kiddie, Grownup Wonders

Published 03/13/22 at 10:25 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seasde, Oregon) – On the Oregon coast, Seaside is both the king and the queen of spring break. It's the center from which all kiddie activity seems to emanate, and this year is no different.

Yet there are some different finds this time around, according to Seaside tourism director Josh Heineman. Some new attractions are populating the popular place and one really big event is going to be a knockout draw for those a little older than the kidlet age ranges.

One of the major standbys in any spring break visit to Seaside, however, is the Seaside Aquarium. There, the over 80-year-old attraction continues to dole out the heavy doses of fun with all its varied fish tanks and tidepool critters on display. They're in a clearer setting than you can see them in the great outdoors, showing you exactly what they're up to, their true form and color, and that definitely includes their wily octopus.



Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium



The pinnacle of fun here, of course, is being able to feed those seals. Purchase a small tray of tasty fish morsels for them and the kooky pinnipeds will perform all sorts of tricks to get a bite. Each one has grown up to perform their own little stunts to get attention, and it's a non-stop laugh – especially for the young ones. On the Prom, 503-738-6211



Courtesy High Life Adventure Park Aerial Challenge Course

Among the newer features in the north Oregon coast town, Heineman points to High Life Adventure Park Aerial Challenge Course. It's an aerial obstacle course, with a giant, towering contraption that is reminiscent of something intimidating from American Gladiator or one of those similar shows. They offer 30 platforms with over 50 challenge elements, some 40 feet off the ground.

Dizzying fun, to say the least. Basically, you choose your level of difficulty through an octagon of barriers, sometimes bounding around high in the air – sometimes not. Among the exiting adventures are the QuickFlight Free Fall Device (yup, you're free falling), or the TruBlue (a jumping experience that adjusts automatically to you and allows a smooth descent).

It's the same company that runs the zipline adventures in Warrenton. 2520 South Roosevelt Drive Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-5444.

Still big on the list for north Oregon coast visitors is the Seaside Laser Tag & Arcade at the Carousel Mall. Wildly intense colors surround you as you bound around two decks of surreal, futuristic atmosphere with laser tag gun in hand. A fog machine and well over 3,000 square feet are just part of the laser tag fun here.

Then the arcade itself features over 20 of the most popular arcade games, including among the world's largest Pac-Man and Space Invader Frenzy machines.

Perhaps the biggest spring break distraction in the Oregon coast hotspot is the Oregon Ghost Conference, happening March 25 – 27 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.

It's the 10th annual event of this spooky happening, one of the largest paranormal gatherings in the northwest and jam-packed with tours, classes, guest speakers, and even actual ghost investigations. There's a movie premiere of Parasense, a spirit messages session with a psychic medium, and author and paranormal investigator Teresa Carol will do a talk on her work in the field and her books.

They're hosting three paranormal investigations in Seaside: one at the Bridge Tender bar, at the Starry Night Inn, and at The Times Theatre on Broadway.

During this Times Theatre investigation, you get separated into two groups of ten people, which will rotate between two different areas of the theater. It's an historic venue that was built in 1940, and so these two groups will dig into what may be occurring in the lobby, stairway, balcony, auditorium, bar and other areas. This event is limited to only those over 21.

Various ghost tours include downtown and the Prom, among others. Walk with a guide along some of the most atmospheric areas of the Oregon coast and learn about its history – both paranormal and otherwise.

As the show-runners say, you may have your own encounter. General admission is $15 – various tours and investigations are separate.

