Broad Oregon Coast Views and Beachy Vibes at Lincoln City's Seamist Rental

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Atop a bluff overlooking one of the central Oregon coast's more famous beaches, in the midst of a comely neighborhood of Lincoln City, there's an unassuming vacation rental that makes the grade in more than a few ways. It's called Seamist, and it's a bit of an unusual shape on the outside that may or not catch your attentions as you're bouncing around the beach known as the SW 15th St. access. It's a beauty hiding in plain sight, but you won't get the true feel of the place's grandness without actually staying there – or at least checking it out on the A1 Beach Rentals website.

NOTE: currently Seamist has dropped its rates 50% until June 22 - then at 40% until July 22. Call 503-232-5984

There, one thing will immediately smack you in the head: Seamist has a truly engaging oceanfront deck that lets you absorb all the good ocean vibes and beachy atmosphere. But if the weather isn't cooperating (like that never happens on the Oregon coast), the sights from inside around downright rollicking at times. Especially during winter storms, this is perhaps the most exciting spot in Lincoln City. It's where the town's best tidepools exist, and those rocks in turn provide a fantastic punching bag of sorts for those large waves. It creates a spectacle during the crazy season.

Yet it's the calmer Oregon coast weather where that deck comes in handy. Watch the sunset dip below the horizon and let your palate soak in something wonderful from one of the local wine shops, or chow down to the best chowder you can find in the area to the pure music of the waves.

Or take part in viewing all the whale action (currently, in June of 2022, lots of orca sightings are happening in this area).

Seamist is a vacation rental that has much.

A beach décor runs delightfully rampant throughout this home, with some rooms leaving you with no doubt you're at the oceanfront, a constant and rather lovely reminder. Bedrooms come with sea star art or paddles in one form or another, along with ocean views that excel. Or maybe there's a compass theme in spots, or a beach basket placed as a decoration. There's that comforting knotty pine wood that comes in various forms around this somewhat soaring place, lending it a small sense of the rustic as well as upscale. Seamist is covered in walls of pristine white, and parts of the house have floor to ceiling windows that let in not only all the sun but the sights and sounds of the ocean too.

Given that, A1 Beach Rentals asks “Why work from home when you can work from the beach?” A strong wi-fi and those immense Oregon coast views create a pretty strong argument. Since the pandemic started, it's been a trend for many to pull up their inland roots for awhile and work from the beach.

Seamist has an intriguing shape, as seen from the outside: rather complex but sleek lines. Inside, that's not just echoed but accentuated, with surprising angles in the upstairs ceilings at times. It gives the home a sense of intriguing architecture.

A major centerpiece is the stone and agate arched fireplace, which ups the ante on atmosphere. Winter storms will never be the same for you.

Among the other amenities here are two bedrooms with a third sleeping room that comes with a hideabed. It takes six guests but no pets allowed. A large kitchen comes with a crock pot and coffee maker.

