Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

S. Oregon Coast Gets Another Pause on Recreational Crabbing - from Charleston to Gold Beach

Published 01/20/23 at 6:10 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

S. Oregon Coast Gets Another Pause on Recreational Crabbing - from Charleston to Gold Beach

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Bandon, Oregon) – Not long after recreational crabbing has returned to the entire Oregon coast, a sizable portion of the south coast gets shut down. While commercial crabbing remains open, crabbing in bays and the ocean by private citizens is not allowed between just north of Charleston to just north of Gold Beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Once again, it's all due to the biotoxin domoic acid, which can make people very sick if consumed in shellfish and can even result in death.

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) issued the change Friday after tests for the biotoxin found levels above the limit for safety.

The closure's exact boundaries are four miles north of Charleston (43° 25’) to one half mile north of Gold Beach (42° 26’), about 70 miles of southern Oregon coast. They include the Coos Bay and Coquille Rivers, along with towns Charleston, Bandon, Langlois, Nesika and Port Orford.

Once an area is closed for biotoxins, it takes two consecutive tests in the clear before it can be reopened. Sampling crab is dependent on weather and tidal conditions, which can prevent testing.

ODA said it is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

Recreational bay clams and harvesting of mussels remains open along the entire Oregon coast. However, those biotoxins are still affecting razor clamming, which remains closed throughout the region.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Courtesy Bandon Visitors


Photo Seaside Aquarium

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Three Whales Hit Oregon Coast Sands: Causes of Death Released
One near Winchester Bay, two at Fort Stevens. Marine sciences
S. Oregon Coast Gets Another Pause on Recreational Crabbing - from Charleston...
Affecting Charleston, Bandon, Langlois, Nesika and Port Orford. Marine science
Charleston Crab Feed Unleashes Monster of a Feast on S. Oregon Coast
38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed back in its hometown Feb. 11. South Oregon coast events, Coos Bay
Second Deceased Whale Washes Up in Same N. Oregon Coast Spot
A baby gray whale 100 yards from the larger sperm whale. Marine sciences
Little Oregon / Washington Coast Critter Looks Like Either Space Alien or Bub...
100 different kinds of comb jellies, sometimes hiding in plain sight. Marine science
King Tides Weekend: Few Surges for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, But Still...
No major sea swells coming, but possible flooding
Central Oregon Coast's Big Blue Film Fest Shows 16 Films at Newport's Hatfield
January 27 - 28, to raise awareness about marine issues. Newport events
Cape Lookout's Stunning Colors: One Serious Oregon Coast Treasure in Pics and...
Rather small beach access that gives way to much bigger things. Oceanside, Netarts

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted