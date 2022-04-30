From Rugged to Exquisitely Cool on Oregon Coast: Florence, Yachats, Manzanita

(Oregon Coast) – The stuff dreams are made of: a day at the beach. In fact, it's not hard to start daydreaming about the Oregon coast, specially during those long, seemingly endless hours at work day, the mind wanders to oceanic places. (Above: the unnamed part of Neptune Scenic Viewpoint)

Wake up. Stop dreaming. Get in your car and drive. It's time to find your place in the sun (or, er....cloudy skies) and explore some new and amazing places that you haven't even dreamt up yet.



From Sands to Mountain at Manzanita. This tiny town on the north Oregon coast is an engaging one, with loads of surprises lurking in a variety of corners. Ancient legends of crashed sailing ships and rumors of hidden treasure lie in the midst of a murky, dense forest setting; with a different kind of hipness mixed with hints of small town Americana. The vibes are a intriguing here, making you want to linger in this burgh and discover more, to soak up more.

Hit the beach to find yourself beneath the awe-inspiring gaze of Neahkahnie Mountain, and explore miles and miles of pristine sand that end up at the extraordinary wildlife watching opportunities of the Nehalem Bay Spit. These sands are nothing short of inviting at every turn.

They're a bit less apt to wallop you during major storm events as the beach is pretty wide - but that doesn't mean you don't have to pay attention.



Top of Neahkahnie Mountain, courtesy Tiffany Boothe / Seaside Aquarium

Or go on a sizable hike, and wander upwards to Neahkahnie's point some 1600 feet above the water. The top of this ancient mountain makes for unforgettable views. Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours





Central Coast Coolness and Surrealism. Between Yachats and Florence sit some of the coast's most amazing stretches of sand, almost always devoid of crowds and often sparsely populated at worst. The rocky blobs and labyrinth-like beaches along this 20-mile stretch are strikingly otherworldly at times.

Check out Ocean Beach Picnic Area and the beach just on the other side of the headland, where Rock Creek Campground and Roosevelt Beach reside. Here, there's an almost mirror image of the rock structure and cave on both sides. Both halves are long expanses of strand that reveal various mysteries along the way.

The northern part of Ocean Beach Picnic Ground hosts some intruiging rock structures after a time, which in turn are abundant in marine life.

For a real spectacular beach romp full of wonders, hop around the unmarked beach access and parking lot just north of Neptune Beach (just immediately south of the Lane and Lincoln County line). Actually, it too is called is called Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint, it's just not well marked.

There, hit the small beach for some relaxing in the sand, or wander up on the rocky area jutting into the ocean to watch the tide slam logs around at high tide, check out tid pools, or gawk at the tidal action in the giant crevices here. You'll want to look for the funky little arch that lies hidden a bit.

There's a small footpath on the bluffs above where you can spot the remnants of Native American shell middens. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County





