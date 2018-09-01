Three Unusual Aspects of Rockaway Beach, on the North Oregon Coast

Published 01/09/2018 at 5:15 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – There's more lurking inside and around the sands of this north Oregon coast town than you'll imagine. Sure, the how's and why's of what created Twin Rocks in Rockaway Beach is a really strange story all its own. And, yes there's a shipwreck hiding beneath those sands near the main Ocean's Edge Wayside that only makes an appearance every two to fifty years.

Some of it you can see – if you're willing to just let the surroundings soak in. Most people aren't so disposed, however, and they won't notice the oddities of nature and sometimes manmade objects that help alter the landscape in striking ways.

What is Twin Rocks doing to the beaches that you'd never noticed before? What is the surprising detail you may see from the south jetty? And what is different about this section of the hotspot?

What is Twin Rocks doing to the beaches that you'd never noticed before? What is the surprising detail you may see from the south jetty? And what is different about this section of the hotspot?





N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach Has a Geologic, Land-Altering Surprise. There are some truly amazing secrets about the Oregon coast simply hiding in plain sight. People look at it all them all the time, in many cases, but never see the unusual detail right in front of them because they don't have the right kind of trained eye. But even the trained eyes sometimes don't see them. (Photo above: you can see a slight curve beginning here in front of Twin Rocks).

Case in point: those famed Twin Rocks at Rockaway Beach are doing something interesting to the landscape no one has noticed. It turns out, that pair of sea stacks is creating a structure we can't see, and bending the beach around it. ...MORE....





Nedonna Beach: One Oregon Coast Spot Has a Wild and a Calm Face. The south jetty of the Nehalem Bay, at Rockaway Beach's Manhattan Beach and Nedonna Beach, is a cozy, calm and yet paradoxically dramatic spot on the Oregon coast. It’s also off the beaten path enough that you won’t find many others there, quite often leaving the beach to just you as the lone inhabitant.

It all starts at the parking lot – if you can find it. Indeed, as you reach the northern end of Rockaway and head into that mass of trees that encircles the inner area of Nehalem Bay, there’s a huge sign that says Manhattan Beach. But even from this access point, it’s a little hard to find. It’s easy to get lost in the neighborhood of homes here. You'll actually want Nedonna Beach. ...MORE....





Oregon Coast Landmark: Nedonna Beach and the South Jetty at Rockaway Beach. Here, at the southern side of the Nehalem Bay mouth, at Rockaway Beach, the south jetty juts out into the sea and dares it to attack. So, the ocean does just that – as evidenced by the massive objects strewn on top of it. Entire trees sit up there, standing as testament to how gnarly these tides are – and it serves as a bit of a warning to why you shouldn't go up there.

You can see further evidence of the power of these waves all around you. The entire beach here, quite a ways back from where the tide line usually loiters, is littered with humongous chunks of driftwood – all deposited here by unruly tides in the past.Ttides that tried hard to lash out towards the homes and community a few hundred feet back....MORE....

Even further insights and striking features you never knew about can be found here: N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach: Where History, Logs, Geology Meet. It includes an explanation of why all this driftwood covers the area and how it's connected to some truly odd historical moments in the area. ...MORE....















