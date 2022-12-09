Oregon's Smooth Jazz Fave Patrick Lamb Performs Sat at Coaster Theatre, Cannon Beach

Published 09/12/22

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – For about three decades now, Portland has had one of the saxophone and funk greats, a smokin' talent that's good enough to get snapped up by other national performers from time to time. Periodically, saxophonist and vocalist Patrick Lamb jets off on tour but always returns home to grind out the Jazz-inflected beats in concert halls and clubs around town.

With a silky, smooth groove and sinewy but mighty sax lines, Lamb is returning to the Oregon coast this week, playing a gig at Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre Playhouse on Saturday, September 17. Get ready to kick out the jams with this soulful artist, with his band churning out dense layers of funk that's as magnetic and catchy as it is adept.

Lamb's show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25; tickets can be purchased at the theatre box office (503-436-1242) or online at coastertheatre.com.

Lamb's first stint as a pro was shortly after college, as Grammy-winning jazzer Diane Schuur scooped him up for her touring band. Since then, he's impacted literally hundreds of thousands of lives while enjoying a whirlwind dual career as an artist and sideman.

He soon went on to touring stints with the likes of pop and contemporary jazz greats Bobby Caldwell, Gino Vannelli and Jeff Lorber Fusion, tearing it up on stage both nationally and internationally. With such a resume behind him, he's also punched through the smooth jazz charts on his own with five albums and three Top 5 hits on Billboard.

A robust sound is matched by his technique, with his early influences of Stan Getz and Wayne Shorter sometimes still perceivable. Yet he's a breezy form of R&B as well, steeped in the traditions and influences of giants like Lorber or David Sanborn.

His latest release, Soul Ties (2018), featured the Top 20 single “Homebrew,” which currently has over 300,000 streams on Spotify; “Tailgate” from the same collection has over 420,000 streams. His 2016 track “Limitless” has nearly 600,000 streams. His 2013 single “Maceo!” (a tribute to Maceo Parker) from his album It’s All Right Now hit No. 2 on Billboard.

Luckily for Portland – and the Oregon coast – the hits keep on coming as Lamb continues to evolve and get even sharper, even funkier.



Other big shows are coming to the famed north Oregon coast venue, including Scrooge! later this year.

More the Cannon Beach area below.

