Out of the Way on Central Oregon Coast, Even in Bustling Lincoln City

Published 04/16/23 at 4:52 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In a central Oregon coast town where all its beaches are wide open and easily accessed, there's almost nothing that's really off-the-beaten-path, or a secret for that matter. There are essentially no hidden spots; no place that guarantees you'll find yourself alone – or at least thousands of feet from the nearest beachgoer. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

After all, Lincoln City is likely the most popular spot on the Oregon coast.

While it's true you won't find truly hidden, you'll find a couple of spots far out of the way. But most of it will require walking.

Except this one.

At the very northern end of town, along Logan Road and between the casino and Roads End State Recreational Site, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amid the placid neighborhoods. Follow that to its end, where it meets NW Jetty, and you'll find a primitive gravel "driveway" which winds its way down to the beach.

Along the way, there's another tunnel-like path that looks a little like the famed Hobbit Trail near Florence (see the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour at Oregon Coast Beach Connection), although that doesn't seem to lead anywhere.

Once on this slightly clandestine beach, you’ll usually discover not another soul around. Or maybe a few if it’s a busy day. This is thanks to the fact it’s really the only beach access in about a half mile in either direction, a true rarity in a town where all beach accesses are pretty close together.

Otherwise, it’s rather unremarkable but certainly idyllic, with – like all of Lincoln City – nothing but sand and random driftwood everywhere.

A sort-of-hidden spot lies at the end of Roads End, where the beach literally does end. There, you'll find the mini cove that hides a cave and the singular Wizard Rock (not to be confused with Wizards Hat down in Bandon).


Two exceptional things can happen here. One, there appears to be a kind of second bay here – in a way [Believe It or Not: Lincoln City, Oregon Hides A Second Tiny Bay]. Secondly, during summer you might encounter waves going the wrong direction [Waves That Go the Wrong Direction: Weird Oregon / Washington Coast Science].

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

 


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

