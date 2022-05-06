Members Get Special Honors at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 06/05/22 at 4:45 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – For visitors to the beach and residents alike, one organization is showing their support is truly appreciated. (Photos courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium)

Next week, the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport will be honoring those who have been supporting it. Those who have a membership at the aquarium will get some special treats as part of Member Appreciation Week, going from June 13 through June 19.

During this week, members will be granted early access to the aquarium, with doors open at 9:15 a.m. for them. Members will also get treated to some swag, with drink coupons, a 20% discount at the Oregon Coast Aquarium gift shop, and an opportunity to talk to staff about the renovations now taking place and its future improvements.

Members may also bring a guest at no extra cost, no matter their membership level.

Members play a vital role in supporting the aquarium's mission. Membership purchases help fund Aquarium programs and the care of its animals while providing guests with unlimited admission to the Aquarium for an entire year, giving more opportunities to connect with Oregon’s marine life.

“Our goal is to continue making the member experience one to remember,” said Membership Manager Donna Carter. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our loyal members, and I want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to those who continue to support us.”

Guests are eligible to participate in Member Appreciation Week immediately upon purchasing or renewing an aquarium membership. To learn more or to purchase an Aquarium membership, visit aquarium.org/membership.

Recently, Oregon Coast Aquarium celebrated its 30th anniversary, having first opened its doors on May 23 in 1992. Eight years of planning and fundraising went into the now-economic powerhouse. Within its first nine months it saw over one million visitors, cementing its contributions to the local economy.

In 1996 it saw its moment in the sun, rescuing Keiko the orca whale from less desirable environs. The years of captivity for the movie star whale took its toll on his health and spirits, and it was part of the reason his dorsal fin drooped to one side.

Since Keiko's release into the wild, the aquarium has come up with various new and cutting-edge exhibits, such as the Passages of the Deep, a steam-punk marine show, dinosaurs, a much-revered aviary and much more.

Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





