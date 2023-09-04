Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

'Safari' Event at Haystack Rock Takes You Deeper Into This Colorful Oregon Coast World

Published 04/09/23 at 12:02 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

'Safari' Event at Haystack Rock Takes You Deeper Into This Colorful Oregon Coast World

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – On a regular basis, especially in the warmer parts of the year, the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) makes this north Oregon coast landmark even more interesting. The Cannon Beach-based group provides some serious depth to the famed rock. (Photo above Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

On April 21, look for yet another detailed glimpse into what goes on here with a special event dedicated to lowly but extremely colorful nudibranch. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the 6th Annual Nudibranch Safari takes place. For an hour, you will discover and assist Lisa Habecker, Volunteer Coordinator and resident nudibranch lover, in an attempt to find all the species of nudibranchs commonly found in Haystack Rock's tidepools.


Photo HRAP

The Nudibranch Safari event is free and engaging for learners of all ages. If you can't make it to the Oregon coast in person, it will be live-streamed on their on Facebook and Instagram. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @Haystackrockawarenessprogram.

Nudibranchs are a curious little wonder along the Oregon coast and Washington coast, with some 3,000 species of them inhabiting the tidepools of the entire world. 200 of those hang out on these two coastlines. They come in various sizes, from 1/8 of an inch to about a foot long, with many a vibrant explosion in colors. Others do their best to hide from the world.


Loggerhead nudibranch, courtesy Seaside Aquarium

The name nudibranch, it turns out, means “naked gills,” because their gills are on the outside of their bodies. This is due to the fact they've lost their shells over time through evolution, according to Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe.

“Nudibranchs are marine snails, relatives of limpets and abalone,” Boothe said. “While most lack shells some species have a reduced or internal shell.”

Just like most animals in the world, if a creature has a bright color it serves as a warning to other predators. It says “if you chomp on me you're not gonna like it,” as these practically-glowing critters contain poison, or at least some really unpleasant tastes.

Boothe said scientists often observe fish swallow them and then spit them back out. It takes some time, but many fish learn not to lunch on “that thing” again.

For more information, visit www.haystackrockawareness.com or contact Mylasia Miklas, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Communications Coordinator, at 503-436-8079 or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photos below Seaside Aquaarium





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

'Safari' Event at Haystack Rock Takes You Deeper Into This Colorful Oregon Co...
On April 21, Haystack Awareness shows you the kooky nudibranch in details. Cannon Beach events
Different Sides of Seaside and Gearhart: Getting Un-Busy On N. Oregon Coast
Off the usual paths at Gearhart and Seaside find you alone. History, travel tips, sciences
Inside Bedrock at Newport's Moolack Beach: Oregon Coast's Fossil and Mystery ...
Fossils and agates, yes, but it's millions of years old
It Took 11 Years, But Finally a Freaky Oregon Coast Noise Was Recorded
Did you know some tidepool life can talk? Marine sciences
More Orca Sightings on South Oregon Coast, Seen Roving, Hunting Near Brookings
Sighting right around the Mack Arch area and northward
Cool Sea Caves of the Oregon Coast: a Sampler
A variety of intriguing holes at Bandon, Oceanside, near Yachats / Florence, Cannon Beach
Yachats' Adobe Resort: Legacy Oregon Coast Biz, Once a Motel, Shifts Again wi...
Started in the 1950s, now a big name gets bigger. Yachats lodging reviews
Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures on Oregon Coast: Stumble Upon the Rugged, Pris...
Fascinating spots near Yachats, Oceanside, Neskowin and Brookings

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted