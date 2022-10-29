Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Mussel Harvesting Reopens on Upper Third of Oregon Coast After Biotoxin Closure

Published 10/29/22 at 6:33 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Mussel Harvesting Reopens on Upper Third of Oregon Coast After Biotoxin Closure

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Mussel harvesting on the northern part of the Oregon coast is back open, after a month-long closure due to marine biotoxins. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reopened the activity from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City – essentially the upper third of the coast. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: tidepool life at Oceanside)

Recent shellfish examples are showing safe levels of domoic acid there. Lifting this closure required two weeks of testing in the clear.

However, mussel harvesting remains closed on the central and southern Oregon coast, from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border near Brookings.

Digging for razor clams is still closed along the entirety of the coastlines, also due to high levels of domoic acid.

ODFW said recreational harvesting of bay clams and crabs is still wide along the whole of the coast. ODA continues testing of all shellfish twice per month, weather and tides permitting.

Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit.

In order to reopen mussels or razor clams, biotoxins must be below unsafe levels for two consecutive test. Click here for ODFW recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

ODFW said there are two main species of mussels along the rocky intertidal areas of the coast.

“Bay mussels (Mytilus edulis) are bluish-black and grow to about 3 inches in length,” ODFW said. “California surf mussels (Mytilus californianus) are brown or black and grow to about 7 inches long.”

To find them, look to the upper tidal zone at low tides. Rocky areas like those at Oceanside and some areas around Cannon Beach should yield some finds.

The technique you should use, according to ODFW, is twisting them off the rocks while pulling – all the time wearing gloves. Immediately pull off the “beard” area off the bottom that had anchored the shellfish to the rocks.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

 


MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

First Round of Sneaker Waves, Stormwatching for Oregon / Washington Coast: Wa...
Waves as high as 20 - 25 feet in some areas. Weather
Mussel Harvesting Reopens on Upper Third of Oregon Coast After Biotoxin Closure
From the Washington border to north side of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. Sciences
Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago...
Chief's Island near Coos Bay had humans on it for more than 1,500 years. History
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
The contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys has returned. Sciences
The Waves Hotel, Newport
Newport's Nye Beach. Full ocean views. Pet friendly. 541-265-4661
A Little Halloween Astronomy for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
There's a bit of science of the skies at work above
D River Wayside, Oregon Coast: Shortest River in the world or not?
Lincoln City history
Wildly Surreal Structures Found Between Two Oregon Coast Towns
Hidden in plain sight between Manzanita and Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted