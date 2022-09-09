Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

Published 09/09/22 at 5:55 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)

You can still harvest mussels from the Yachats River southward through Florence, Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach and all the way to Brookings.

“Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast,” ODA said. “ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.”

Razor clamming is still open on most of the coastline. However, the two agencies wish to remind the public that recreational harvesting of that morsel is currently closed on Clatsop beaches, which is the area between Tillamook Head and the Columbia River – essentially Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton.



Yachats River and bay: copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection

This is not due to biotoxins but because of the annual ODFW razor clam closure. It allows young clams to set and ensures the rich population of the area, which accounts for about 90 percent of the razor clam numbers of the entire Oregon coast. Snagging razor clams again in that area will be open on October 1 at the earliest.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium



Crabbing in Charleston - courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted