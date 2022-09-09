Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

Published 09/09/22 at 5:55 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)

You can still harvest mussels from the Yachats River southward through Florence, Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach and all the way to Brookings.

“Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast,” ODA said. “ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.”

Razor clamming is still open on most of the coastline. However, the two agencies wish to remind the public that recreational harvesting of that morsel is currently closed on Clatsop beaches, which is the area between Tillamook Head and the Columbia River – essentially Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton.


Yachats River and bay: copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection

This is not due to biotoxins but because of the annual ODFW razor clam closure. It allows young clams to set and ensures the rich population of the area, which accounts for about 90 percent of the razor clam numbers of the entire Oregon coast. Snagging razor clams again in that area will be open on October 1 at the earliest.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

 


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium


Crabbing in Charleston - courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State...
Entrance road closed off from September 11 - 25, hikers can still access
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
Closed from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River. Sciences
High Temps, Smokey Haze on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Beach Fire Bans
In the 80s or higher, air quality alerts, power blackouts, bonfires banned. Weather
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
Power shutdowns near Lincoln City; expect hot, dry winds, increased fire dangers, beach bonfire bans. Weather
N. Oregon Coast Crew Deals With Stranded Shark on S. Washington Coast ? Alive...
It proved to be a bit of a show for some folks. Marine sciences
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, ...
Strawberry Hill Wayside is much bigger than it looks. Florence
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. Florence events
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
Definitely reminiscent of that Pink Floyd album cover. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted