Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Unusual Mole Crab Incident Reminder Oregon Coast is Full of the Unexpected

Published 08/04/22 at 5:45 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Unusual Mole Crab Incident Reminder Oregon Coast is Full of the Unexpected

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Seaside, Oregon) – One thing that the Oregon coast is consistent for is the unexpected – the surprises and twists 'n turns of what happens at the tideline. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Case in point: one natural event a few years back had some people scratching their heads initially. One winter in 2017 found a whole hoard of mole crabs apparently dead at the tideline. Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium made the discovery while beachcombing, given her pause. Lots of dead mole crabs appeared to litter the shoreline, half submerged in the sand where they usually live.

There was a big cold snap at the time – it was the end of January, after all. So maybe they were just cold-stunned?

Indeed, the oddity had at least one state expert saying he'd never seen this before.

“Most of these seemingly dead mole crabs were simply cold-stunned,” Boothe said. “The outside air temperature had been much, much cooler than the local ocean temperature (with local air temperatures around 28-34 F and ocean temperatures around 48-50 F). These poor little crabs, when uprooted by heavy surf and stranded on the beach, got too cold to burrow down into the sand.”

That Mystery a Few Years Back of 'Dead' Mole Crabs on N. Oregon Coast

She said it was likely the mole crabs were revived sometime after. In the meantime, they were literally frozen in time: they normally live under the sand but were partially out, as if they were trying to wriggle out of their sandy residence when they froze.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection contacted Scott Marion, Marine Habitat Project Leader, with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) at the time. He had not heard of anything like this before, but it didn't entirely surprise him, either.

Mole crabs inhabit what is called the swash zone, he said – an area that is extremely important to near-shore environments. It's a narrow stretch that sits just beyond the tideline.

“Mole crabs' general behavior is to ride the waves into the swash zone, and they forage in the sand there and quickly bury,” Marion told Oregon Coast Beach Connection at the time. “So I can imagine if you had a combination of really big waves carrying them far up the beach and very cold temperatures that they would be slower to get buried quickly.”

Boothe said it's likely the next wave would've brought them out into that zone and warmed them up again, though it's entirely likely many died in this sudden freeze as well. Once they get revived, they would bury themselves again.

Mole crabs, normally about an inch and a half long, are indeed related to many kinds of crabs that are well known on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, but they're much smaller. They are in the same scientific order as hermit crabs, true crabs and shrimp.

Occasionally you can see the ocean appear to have a “bubbling” effect as huge numbers of mole crabs get tossed around by the tides and they struggle to dig themselves back in.

As common as they are, you don't see them that much. But in summer they come out in great droves and they feel kind of creepy as they brush across your bare feet if you're standing in the water.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Charleston's Seafood, Beer, Wine Fest Makes Big Comeback to S. Oregon Coast
August 12 - 14 sees the return of the festival of crab, music and kiddie fun. South coast events
Unusual Mole Crab Incident Reminder Oregon Coast is Full of the Unexpected
The aquarium had bumped into something new they'd never seen
Pollution Cleanup Starts on N. Oregon Coast After Ferry Sinks at Astoria
The Tourist No. 2 is leaving environmental hazards behind
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon C...
Contact with water should still be avoided on the southern side
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
Traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton this week
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
What to do and what not to do when spotting these great beasts. Sciences
Meteor Shower Peak Coming to Oregon / Washington Coast (And Maybe Glowing San...
Peak of the Perseids on August 9 - 13. Weather
Historic Astoria Ferry Abruptly Sinks - Rare Interior Photos of N. Oregon Coa...
100-year-old Tourist No. 2 capsized, officials don't know why

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted