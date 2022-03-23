Magnificent Views on Oregon Coast Hidden by Time, Distance or Geography

(Oregon Coast) – Some of the best views and viewpoints on the Oregon coast are the hardest to find – or they take quite a bit of energy to get to. Some sit at a distance, others happen briefly at unique points in time and then disappear. They can lurk beyond a chunk of rock, making you think there's nothing there.

Mother Nature's a tricky one. Sometimes she hides the good stuff out here.



Devil's Punchbowl at Extreme Low Tides

It's rare and it's technically not exactly allowed, but it's one of the more unforgettable experiences you can have. Sometimes the tide is low enough at the Devil's Punchbowl - just north of Newport - to actually walk inside the structure.

Devil's Punchbowl is a place where periodically the tide is swirling angrily, making a frightening commotion. It doesn't happen as often as people think, however. Yet in some extreme moments that swing the other way, you can wander past the rocks that guard it, over the wave-polished boulders, and examine the walls scoured and torn by the tide, and the weird colors that have been uncovered here.

Yet just outside the Punchbowl is almost as strange, such as an almost-alien rock structure jutting up and exposed by low tide (see the Depoe Virtual Tour), looking a bit like a giant boot left on the beach.

If you see others in there, and the path is clear, do not stay for long. It doesn't take the tide much before it starts to come back in.

Above Hug Point

Some hidden spots will be kept secret among Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff - and this spot above Hug Point is one of them. But if you've never been to or heard of Hug Point, this bird's eye view gives you a decent preview of its delights.

From above, you can see the remnants of the road that was blasted into the headland at the turn of the century - a time when the only highways going from town to town on the coast were the beaches themselves. This they created to get around the point at higher tides.





On the north face of the point, you can find other ancient items embedded in the rock, such as remnants of wooden boards nailed into the rockface and a small brass knob bearing the emblem of an old electrical company.

The hidden spot above it boasts plenty of delights beyond this view. But you'll just have to take our word for that.

Cape Blanco



Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

On the southern Oregon coast, one spot is truly outstanding – and it stands out in more ways than one. Cape Blanco, near Port Orford, is the westernmost place in the state, jutting out farther into the ocean than anywhere else. Step out beyond the lighthouse and you gaze out on forever. To the left there's a long expanse of often somewhat dark sands, which run all the way down to Port Orford. To the right, the edges of the Floras Lake and Blacklock Point area are visible, with Sixes Beach and Castle Rock dominating that view.

Straight down and slightly to the south, you can enter the beach via a long-ish slope, where the famed, even iconic slice of rock sits, towering above you once you enter.

In between it all, there's the famous Cape Blanco Lighthouse built well over 100 years ago, and the Hughes House historic mansion. Over eight miles of trails eventually make their way to beach here. The wild and rugged place creates dozens of reasons to linger on and on.

The area is also known for its horse riding amenities.

Cape Lookout

On the north Oregon coast, few places provide such hidden wonders sitting in plain sight. But you have to work for them.

There's actually three different hiking trails on this enormous headland, and countless incredible views along all of them. But the main one - which winds around some five miles - is legendary for its vantage points.



The view pictured here is of Sand Beach, which is known as the "other Sand Dunes on the Oregon Coast," and the stretch of sand running between there and the base of Cape Lookout.





There are many such views along this route, but this spot – tucked away about a quarter of a mile down - is nothing short of breathtaking. It used to be thoroughly dangerous and a raw hidden spot, but now it's fenced and brought to safety standards for the general public.

For an added jolt, check out the history here of a WWII plane that crashed. There's a plaque commemorating this, but all the debris is long covered over.





