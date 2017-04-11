Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Changes at N. Oregon Coast Lodgings: Wheeler, Seaside

Published 11/04/2017 at 5:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two hotspots of the north Oregon coast hospitality industry are undergoing some fun and interesting changes. One is a bit of a secret treasure in Wheeler while the other a high-profile major player in Seaside.

In Seaside, the Inn at Seaside is about to undergo a half-million dollar renovation. Part of the Seaside Lodging LLC group – which also owns River Inn at Seaside, City Center Motel and Coast River Inn at Seaside – there will be many changes, but the hotel will remain open and fully functional.

Look for a fully remodeled lobby, updated business center, renovated breakfast room, refreshed building exterior/corridors, and new signage to launch a re-branding. In addition, the guest rooms will be updated with new flooring, fresh paint, contemporary furnishings, for an updated clean aesthetic.

The north Oregon coast landmark – which sits right across the street from the Seaside Convention Center - will be highlighted with a “funky fresh” attitude and expressive color compositions.

“You’ll see a lot of instances where there’s clashing colors and patterns that don’t make sense together, but it creates a really good energy for the space,” said Jim Staicoff, interior designer from Staicoff Design. “This is where '80s hip-hop meets influential Italian design studio, The Memphis Group.”

Managing director Masuder Khan said it's a design that will appeal both to family-friendly and young, hip markets while offering guests a strong sense of community.

“We’ve already made significant improvements over the last years. Our focus is to enhance the guest experience in all areas of the hotel and stay current with lodging trends,” said Khan. “We are targeting to be completed by early next year and we’re confident that our guests will enjoy the new look."

The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation. The breakfast room and lobby have been temporarily relocated to suites on the bottom floor. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com.


In the north Oregon coast haven of Wheeler, the unique Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina has new owners. Martha and Gordon Taylor took over from the Scribners earlier this year, after being fans of the place for awhile.

Martha Taylor said there haven't been any major changes yet, but some bigger ones are planned.

So far, Taylor and her husband have implemented an expanded menu of breakfast items you get to take to your room the night before, but the little motel's best features remain.

“The kayaks are still free for use with a two-night stay,” Taylor said. “Reminiscent of a video store, one wall of the lobby holds a collection of free movies, which we are expanding. And yes, the free popcorn and snacks still exist. The Wi-Fi connection has been updated and is now wonderfully strong.”

Coming later in the winter are new flooring and paint in many of the rooms, while all rooms will undergo name changes. Look for a renaming contest for The Glory Suite on their Facebook page. Some furnishings will be changed out, new linens and bedding are starting to flow in, and there will be an interesting new neon sign put up soon, Taylor said, which is being designed right now.

Their most engaging amenity remains, of course: that of being right on the waters of the Nehalem Bay.

“The fisherman’s dream of mooring his boat at the same place he sleeps is still present, with plenty of room to park the boat trailers,” Taylor said. 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com. - More on these places below:

