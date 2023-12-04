Lincoln City's History Museum Opens New Exhibit with Event on Apr 15: Birds of Oregon Coast

Published 04/12/23 at 6:22 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast, as anywhere on these shores, bird watching is a big thing. But it isn't every day you get to see taxidermied birds from the region's past along with some deep explanations of what our feathered friends do around here.

Lincoln City's North Lincoln County History Museum's (NLCHM) has come with just that: an exhibit called Feathered Friends that has real and tangible backstories to the area. It all kicks off on April 15 with a presentation by the president of the Lincoln City chapter of Audubon Society called “Oregon’s Nearshore Habitat Protections.”

Feathered Friends will show off NLCHM's preserved bird collection, real birds with real tales to tell that have been devoted to the little Oregon coast museum's displays over the last 30 years. Each has an informational panel, including the juvenile Bald Eagle, Red-Tailed Hawk, Western Gull, Great Blue Heron, Western Grebe, Barn Owl, Red Phalarope, and the star attraction: a Laysan Albatross.

“Our Laysan Albatross was found alive at the D River Wayside by museum Board Members in 1995,” said director Jeff Syrop. “It was transferred to the care of a professional wildlife rehabilitator where it died. The museum got the proper permits to hand it over to a local taxidermist and it has been on display at the museum ever since. See these birds before they soar back to their permanent hiding places throughout the museum.”

Villaescusa's presentation will look into the nearshore habitats of the Oregon coast and how they are integral to the region's ocean environment and the landscape up against it. These biomes are unique, as well as biologically rich and visually engaging, thus giving them a high value to Oregonians or visitors from elsewhere as not just places of recreation but places to learn and use.

Villaescusa will examine how the living resources along the Oregon coast include a productive mix of fish, invertebrates, and plant life, particularly in the intertidal areas. Seabirds and pinnipeds use those soaring cliffs and offshore rocks for shelter, feeding, and raising their young. Oregon’s nearshore ecoregion brings to the table opportunities for fishing, crabbing, and clamming, as well as surfing, wildlife watching and zooming around in a boat.

All these aspects are tied into protecting the marine areas.

This temporary exhibit will be up for about six months in the upstairs Anne Hall Gallery, so see it while you can.

