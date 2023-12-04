Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Lincoln City's History Museum Opens New Exhibit with Event on Apr 15: Birds of Oregon Coast

Published 04/12/23 at 6:22 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Lincoln City's History Museum Opens New Exhibit with Event on Apr 15: Birds of Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast, as anywhere on these shores, bird watching is a big thing. But it isn't every day you get to see taxidermied birds from the region's past along with some deep explanations of what our feathered friends do around here.

Lincoln City's North Lincoln County History Museum's (NLCHM) has come with just that: an exhibit called Feathered Friends that has real and tangible backstories to the area. It all kicks off on April 15 with a presentation by the president of the Lincoln City chapter of Audubon Society called “Oregon’s Nearshore Habitat Protections.”

Feathered Friends will show off NLCHM's preserved bird collection, real birds with real tales to tell that have been devoted to the little Oregon coast museum's displays over the last 30 years. Each has an informational panel, including the juvenile Bald Eagle, Red-Tailed Hawk, Western Gull, Great Blue Heron, Western Grebe, Barn Owl, Red Phalarope, and the star attraction: a Laysan Albatross.

North Lincoln County History Museum

“Our Laysan Albatross was found alive at the D River Wayside by museum Board Members in 1995,” said director Jeff Syrop. “It was transferred to the care of a professional wildlife rehabilitator where it died. The museum got the proper permits to hand it over to a local taxidermist and it has been on display at the museum ever since. See these birds before they soar back to their permanent hiding places throughout the museum.”

Villaescusa's presentation will look into the nearshore habitats of the Oregon coast and how they are integral to the region's ocean environment and the landscape up against it. These biomes are unique, as well as biologically rich and visually engaging, thus giving them a high value to Oregonians or visitors from elsewhere as not just places of recreation but places to learn and use.

Villaescusa will examine how the living resources along the Oregon coast include a productive mix of fish, invertebrates, and plant life, particularly in the intertidal areas. Seabirds and pinnipeds use those soaring cliffs and offshore rocks for shelter, feeding, and raising their young. Oregon’s nearshore ecoregion brings to the table opportunities for fishing, crabbing, and clamming, as well as surfing, wildlife watching and zooming around in a boat.
All these aspects are tied into protecting the marine areas.

This temporary exhibit will be up for about six months in the upstairs Anne Hall Gallery, so see it while you can.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

 


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Lincoln City's history museum

Lincoln City history photos below






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

It's International Dark Sky Week Around Oregon, the Coast: Time to Stargaze L...
Oregon tourism officials want you to look up more. Seaside events, Pacific City events, Manzanita events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events, S. coast events
April is Stellar Above Oregon Coast / Washington Coast - Three Meteor Showers
Lyrids peak soon, and there's more. Astronomy, sciences
Lincoln City's History Museum Opens New Exhibit with Event on Apr 15: Birds o...
A presentation called Oregon?s Nearshore Habitat Protections. Lincoln City events
Hiking Cape Lookout Trail on N. Oregon Coast Yields Soaring Views
One majestic headland near Oceanside, three engaging trails
Striking Tufted Puffins Returning to Oregon Coast; Cannon Beach Event Welcome...
April 22 and 23 is the north coast event - they've already been spotted. Marine sciences. Cannon Beach events
Safe and Sane But Surreal Fun on Nocturnal Beaches of Oregon / Washington Coast
At night, the coast takes on a whole new atmosphere" safety tips. Sciences
Oregon Coast Beach Near Florence Sends You Back in Time, Drops Heavy Science
A striking, wild tale, of immense flows of lava thick and massive
'Safari' Event at Haystack Rock Takes You Deeper Into This Colorful Oregon Co...
On April 21, Haystack Awareness shows you the kooky nudibranch in details. Cannon Beach events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted